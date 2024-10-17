GEP ECOTECH Partners with Publicly Listed Company in China on Fiber-Reinforced Plastics Recycling Project

GEP ECOTECH Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Processing Plant

SHANDONG, CHINA, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GEP ECOTECH has teamed up with a leading publicly listed company to explore innovative ways of utilizing waste fiber-reinforced plastics (FRP) as an alternative fuel in cement kilns. As part of this collaboration, GEP ECOTECH supplied a dual-stage shredding system, designed to reduce FRP waste into 5cm fragments suitable for rotary kiln processing.“This project marks our first step into the disposal of fiber-reinforced plastic waste,” said Project Leader Lu. “After evaluating multiple suppliers, both domestic and international, we selected GEP ECOTECH for their proven expertise, reliable equipment, comprehensive after-sales service, and competitive pricing.”GEP ECOTECH representatives emphasized the importance of close cooperation throughout the project. “We conducted in-depth discussions with the client to understand their needs and challenges,” a GEP ECOTECH spokesperson explained. “Our engineering team delivered a customized shredding solution to efficiently handle FRP waste and ensure seamless integration into the cement production process.”Fiber-reinforced plastics are widely used materials known for their strength and durability. However, their disposal poses significant challenges due to their complex composition. This publicly listed company is currently processing FRP waste from gratings and pipelines, but another pressing challenge lies in the disposal of decommissioned wind turbine blades—a rapidly growing issue in the renewable energy sector.GEP ECOTECH has been actively developing recycling solutions for wind turbine blades, leveraging its expertise in shredding technology to tackle the size and structural complexity of these components. By reducing the blades into manageable pieces, the material can be efficiently repurposed, including as alternative fuels for cement kilns. Through continuous innovation, GEP ECOTECH is committed to supporting sustainable resource management and addressing the evolving needs of industries dealing with FRP waste.To efficiently process fiber-reinforced plastics, GEP ECOTECH offers a diverse range of equipment, including four-shaft, dual-shaft, and single-shaft shredders , as well as hammer mills, tailored to meet various operational requirements. Four-shaft shredders : Known for their precise output control, these machines are ideal for complex FRP waste, ensuring uniform particle sizes suitable for further processing.Dual-shaft shredders: Designed for handling bulky materials like wind turbine blades, they operate at low speeds with high torque to ensure reliable performance under heavy loads.Single-shaft shredders: Best suited for finer shredding tasks, such as processing FRP pipes and smaller components, with adjustable screens for customized output sizes.Hammer mills: Efficient for pulverizing FRP waste into finer particles, enhancing its usability as alternative fuel or raw material in cement kilns.With this range of equipment, GEP ECOTECH provides flexible, high-performance solutions to meet the specific needs of industries dealing with FRP waste, promoting sustainability through optimized recycling processes.About GEP ECOTECHGEP ECOTECH is a leader in advanced waste processing and recycling solutions. Our shredding systems—ranging from dual-stage shredders to shear shredders—are designed to handle a wide variety of materials with precision and efficiency. In the realm of FRP recycling, our solutions are designed to transform these challenging materials into manageable sizes, making them suitable for diverse applications such as alternative fuels and construction fillers. Through continuous innovation and customized solutions, we empower clients to meet sustainability objectives, minimize environmental impact, and enhance resource recovery efforts.For more information, please visit website: https://www.aishred.com/

