Workshops to help new councillors Hit the Ground Running

A series of training sessions for almost 1,300 newly elected councillors will kick off today to provide essential information for councillors to effectively serve their communities over the next four years.



The Office of Local Government will be hosting ‘Hit the Ground Running’ webinars for several weeks to help new and returning councillors understand their duties and responsibilities.



The webinars will cover a wide range of important topics including financial management, appropriate conduct and ethical decision making, roles and responsibilities, corruption risks and prevention, meeting practices and strategic planning.



The state’s 128 councils employ more than 50,000 people, invest more than $15 billion each year in the delivery of services and around $7 billion on new and existing infrastructure.



Overseeing this work is a critical responsibility and these training sessions will ensure councillors can commence the new term of council with a strong understanding of the job ahead of them.



The webinars will also assist councils with satisfying the requirement to deliver training for new and returning councillors within six months of their election. Councillors will receive a certificate of attendance for each webinar they participate in to help councils comply with their reporting obligations regarding councillor training.



Session dates and details including how to register, can be accessed by councils via the ‘Hit the Ground Running’ webpage on the Office of Local Government’s Council Portal here: https://www.olg.nsw.gov.au/council-portal/hit-the-ground-running/



Further resources for councillors including a Councillor Handbook are available here: https://www.olg.nsw.gov.au/councils/councillors/



Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig said:

“I congratulate all the mayors and councillors elected across the state last month for stepping up to serve their community.

“Being a councillor carries significant responsibility and it’s imperative those who have been elected know what’s expected of them so they can carry out their duties to the best of their ability.

“I strongly encourage all councillors to participate in these webinars to learn more about local government and how they can make the most of their time on council.

“Councillors have four years ahead of them to make a difference for the people they have been elected to represent.

“I urge them to grasp this opportunity with both hands and use the time productively to shape a better future for their community.”



