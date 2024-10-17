Watch: 15 years of Climateworks Centre 

15 years ago, Climateworks Centre was created to bridge the gap between research and climate action – to translate and democratise climate knowledge so we can all find a way forward.

Since then, Climateworks has been at the forefront of boosting climate ambition at scale.

Our best-in-class modelling and analytical capabilities demonstrate what is possible, and our systems and policy nous allow us to influence decisions and convene initiatives that will curb emissions and bend the curve towards net zero.