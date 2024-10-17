Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,647 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,261 in the last 365 days.

Watch: 15 years of Climateworks Centre 

15 years ago, Climateworks Centre was created to bridge the gap between research and climate action – to translate and democratise climate knowledge so we can all find a way forward. 

Since then, Climateworks has been at the forefront of boosting climate ambition at scale. 

Our best-in-class modelling and analytical capabilities demonstrate what is possible, and our systems and policy nous allow us to influence decisions and convene initiatives that will curb emissions and bend the curve towards net zero. 

‘Climateworks is an example of Monash’s cutting-edge collaborative and interdisciplinary research, and our commitment to building partnerships to create positive impact.’

Professor Sharon Pickering, Vice-Chancellor and President, Monash University

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Watch: 15 years of Climateworks Centre 

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more