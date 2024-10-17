Colonel Aaron B. Floyd (RET) Highlights the Vital Role of African American Patriots in Defending Democracy While Black

Colonel Aaron B. Floyd Defending Democracy While Black

A Memoir, History, and Call to Action

NE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents Colonel Aaron B. Floyd , U.S. Air Force (Ret.), continues to inspire and inform readers with his book, Defending Democracy While Black , a powerful blend of memoir, historical analysis, and urgent appeal to protect the future of American democracy. This thought-provoking work reflects Colonel Floyd’s long-standing dedication to public service and his commitment to educating current and future generations about the essential contributions of African Americans to the United States.In this book, Colonel Floyd draws from his 24-year career in the U.S. Air Force and his subsequent entrepreneurial success in the private sector to explore his personal journey and the broader fight for democracy. His story offers both a personal account of resilience and a deeply researched history of Black Americans who have defended the nation's democratic ideals, often while being denied full rights themselves.Colonel Floyd’s Defending Democracy While Black presents readers with a crucial history lesson, starting with Crispus Attucks, the first American to die for independence in 1770. From there, Floyd traces the sacrifices made by African Americans across all of America’s wars and conflicts, culminating in the tragic deaths of U.S. Army Sergeants William Rivers, Kennedy Sanders, and Breonna Moffett, who were killed while defending democracy abroad in January 2024.The book reveals how, throughout history, Black Americans have fought not just for their own freedom, but for the very foundations of democracy. Despite systemic oppression and exclusion, these patriots have played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s military, cultural, and economic history. Floyd seeks to ensure their contributions are neither forgotten nor erased amid recent political movements to distort or discredit such histories.Colonel Floyd was moved to write Defending Democracy While Black after witnessing the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. As political violence and the deliberate manipulation of historical facts continue to rise, Floyd felt an urgent need to counteract these efforts by presenting the truth: that democracy has been protected by people of all races and backgrounds. He explains that this critical moment in history demands that we all understand the past so that we can preserve the future.Floyd's Defending Democracy While Black is more than a memoir or history—it is also a call to action. He warns of the dangers posed to democracy when the contributions of minorities are erased or diminished, and he advocates for collective action to protect the hard-won freedoms we enjoy today.At the heart of Colonel Floyd’s message is a passionate call for Americans to engage fully in the democratic process. As the 2024 election looms, Floyd urges African Americans and all citizens to honor the legacy of those who fought and died for the right to vote by participating in the upcoming election. “Your vote is a precious gift passed on to you by ancestors who fought and bled for you. Use it wisely,” Floyd writes in the book.Through Defending Democracy While Black, Colonel Floyd implores readers to recognize the importance of civic engagement and to take an active role in shaping the future. By learning about and embracing our shared history, Floyd believes we can all contribute to defending the values upon which the nation was founded.

