JOSTENS® INTRODUCES THE MASCOT SHOP

A NEW ERA OF CUSTOM SCHOOL SPIRIT WEAR

Minneapolis, MN, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens is thrilled to announce its latest endeavor. The Mascot Shop empowers schools to protect their brand from start to finish. This new platform gives schools the power to choose what artwork and products are available to their community. It not only makes it easy to order spirit wear in bulk, but also offers the added convenience of fulfilling individual orders online. This level of flexibility enables schools to minimize inventory risk while maximizing their overall reach, revenue and fundraising potential. Now, students, families, alumni and community members can unite in supporting their local schools through custom mascot merch.

With the opportunity to purchase through an online and on-campus store, customers will love how simple it is to shop new graphics and designs released on a regular basis. From homecoming to state championships, the Mascot Shop has everything you need to celebrate throughout the year in spirited style. Jostens experts ensure your school’s colors and mascot are accurately represented on every item to consistently deliver a standout experience to your community and bring your school’s brand to life™.

The platform’s robust bulk-ordering capabilities feature fast delivery timeframes; most bulk orders are fulfilled in as little as 10 business days so partnering schools can start selling their merch not long after their order is placed. Assortment offerings include a range of high-quality products and premium brands.

Jostens Scholastic Division SVP/General Manger, Brandon Potts, shared, “We’re excited to launch the first omnichannel school apparel platform that puts the school in control to protect their brand and offer high quality and affordable apparel to their constituents. The platform we have built is easy to use and the feedback we’ve received from schools and customers has been extraordinary.”

Visit jostens.com/school-culture/the-mascot-shop to set up your shop today. Already set up? Promote your Mascot Shop to your community so they can show off their school pride this fall and beyond! Visit jostens.com/school-culture/the-mascot-shop-spirit-wear to learn more.

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, MN, for more information visit www.jostens.com.

