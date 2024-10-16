Biden-Harris Administration Approves More Than $1.8 Billion for Hurricane Response and Recovery Efforts

WASHINGTON -- The Biden-Harris Administration has approved more than $1.8 billion in federal assistance for individuals and communities affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell continues to lead the federal response, working in coordination with state and local partners to ensure that survivors receive the resources they need to jumpstart their recovery.

Currently, FEMA has deployed more than 4,400 personnel to the affected areas, working side by side with over 8,000 federal responders to support state and local governments in their recovery efforts. FEMA personnel on the ground are actively coordinating with local officials, conducting damage assessments and helping individuals apply for disaster assistance programs.

Federal assistance for those affected by the hurricanes includes $597 million to support survivors with housing repairs, personal property replacement and other essential recovery efforts. Additionally, over $934 million has been approved for debris removal and emergency protective measures, which are necessary to save lives, protect public health and prevent further damage to public and private property.

Applying for assistance is a critical first step towards recovery. Disaster survivors in certain areas of Georgia, Florida (Helene), Florida (Milton), North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia can begin their recovery process by applying for federal assistance through FEMA. Individuals affected by the hurricanes are encouraged to apply as soon as they are able to by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, which is the fastest way to get an application started. Individuals can also apply using the FEMA App, calling 1-800-621-3362 or in person at a local Disaster Recovery Center. Disaster Recovery Centers in the affected communities can provide survivors with in-person help on their applications and answer questions. Center locations can be found at FEMA.gov/DRC . FEMA also has Disaster Survivor Assistance team members in the field supporting survivors and helping them with the application process.

Federal assistance for individuals may include upfront funds to help with essential items like food, water, baby formula, breastfeeding supplies and other emergency supplies. Funds may also be available to repair storm-related damage to homes and personal property, as well as assistance to find a temporary place to stay. Homeowners and renters with damage to their home or personal property from previous disasters, whether they received FEMA funds or not, are still eligible to apply for and receive assistance for other federally declared disasters.

FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program is ready to respond to insured flood losses. Those with an NFIP-backed flood insurance policy that suffered flood damage should begin filing their claim by contacting their flood insurance agent or company.

Recovery Update

For those affected by Hurricane Helene, FEMA has approved over $911.1 million in assistance. This includes $581.1 million in assistance for individuals and families, along with more than $330 million for debris removal and efforts to protect public health and safety. In response to Hurricane Milton, FEMA has approved more than $620.2 million in assistance, with $16.2 million allocated for individuals and families and over $604 million for debris removal and safety measures.

To support response and recovery efforts, FEMA delivered over 12.6 million meals and 12.9 million liters of water to states impacted by Helene. For Milton, FEMA delivered more than 2.2 million meals and 780,000 liters to Florida.

FEMA continues to open Disaster Recovery Centers in affected communities, offering in-person assistance, information on available resources and help with FEMA assistance applications. Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams are also on the ground in all affected states, helping survivors apply for aid and connect with additional resources from state, local, federal and voluntary agencies.

Support for North Carolina

As ongoing response efforts continue in western North Carolina, FEMA has approved over $100 million in housing and other types of assistance for over 77,000 households.

More than 3,000 families who cannot return home are staying in safe and clean lodging through FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program. Shelter numbers remain steady, with 13 shelters housing just over 560 occupants.

Commodity distribution, mass feeding and hydration operations remain in areas of western North Carolina. Voluntary organizations are supporting feeding operations with bulk food and water deliveries coming via truck and aircraft.

Residents can visit: ncdps.gov/Helene to get information and additional assistance.

Residents can get in touch with loved ones by calling 2-1-1 or visiting unitedwaync.org to add them to search and rescue efforts.

There are over 370 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in communities providing support. There are also six Disaster Recovery Centers now open in Asheville, Bakersville, Boone, Lenoir, Marion and Sylva where survivors can speak directly with FEMA and state personnel for assistance with their recovery. To find the nearest center, visit FEMA.gov/DRC.

Support for Florida

In response to Helene, FEMA has approved over $213 million in housing and other types of assistance for more than 71,000 households. Additionally, FEMA has approved more than $330 million in Public Assistance for debris removal and emergency work. In response to Milton, FEMA has approved over $16 million in housing and other types of assistance for over 19,000 households. Additionally, FEMA has approved more than $604 million in Public Assistance for debris removal and emergency work.

There are 120 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in communities to provide support. There are also 12 Disaster Recovery Centers now open supporting survivors from Debby, Helene and Milton where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents in need of information or resources should call the State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) at 1-800-342-3557. English, Spanish and Creole speakers are available to answer questions.

Support for South Carolina

FEMA has approved over $132 million in housing and other types of assistance for more than 146,000 households.

There are 92 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in communities providing support. There are also five Disaster Recovery Centers now open in Anderson, Barnwell, Batesburg, Easley, Greenville and North Augusta where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents with questions on Helene can call the state’s toll-free hotline, open 24 hours a day, at 1-866-246-0133. Residents who are dependent on medical equipment at home and who are without power due to Helene may be eligible for a medical needs shelter. Call the state’s Department of Public Health Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 for more information.

Support for Georgia

FEMA has approved over $119 million in housing and other types of assistance for more than 118,000 households.

There are 139 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in communities providing support. There are also four Disaster Recovery Centers now open in Valdosta, Douglas, Sandersville and Augusta where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents can find resources like shelters and feeding sites at gema.georgia.gov/hurricane-helene.

Support for Virginia

To date, FEMA has approved over $4.7 million in housing and other types of assistance for more than 1,500 households.

There are about 57 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in communities providing support. There are also four Disaster Recovery Centers open in Damascus, Dublin, Independence and Tazewell where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents can find resources like shelters and feeding sites at: Recover – Hurricane Helene | VDEM (vaemergency.gov).

Support for Tennessee

FEMA has approved more than $11.8 million in housing and other types of assistance for more than 2,400 households. FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams are on the ground in neighborhoods across the affected counties, helping survivors apply for FEMA assistance and connecting them with additional state, local, federal and voluntary agency resources.

There are more than 42 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in communities providing support. There is now one Disaster Recovery Center open in Erwin where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Counties continue to establish donation centers. For the evolving list, visit TEMA’s website.

FEMA remains steadfast in its mission to support survivors as they begin their recovery from these historic storms. The agency will continue to work with federal, state and local partners to ensure the safety and well-being of those impacted by Milton and Helene.