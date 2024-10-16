Submit Release
Confirmation of weekly frequency for Indexed Long-Term Repo Operations - Market Notice 16 October 2024

The Bank of England (the Bank) has been offering Indexed Long-Term Repo (ILTR) operations weekly, on a temporary basis, since March 2019. Prior to this, ILTR operations were offered once a month. 

The Bank is today confirming that the ILTR, which offers reserves for a 6-month period against the full range of SMF-eligible collateral, will continue as a weekly operation on a permanent basis. 

The permanent instatement of the ILTR as a weekly facility reflects the Bank’s ongoing transition to a repo-led, demand-driven operational framework. Within this framework, the ILTR will play a key role in supplying the stock of reserves demanded by the system for monetary and financial stability reasons.  

From w/c 4 November 2024, the maturity structure of ILTR operations will be amended to reflect the weekly frequency of the operation. This means that the term of all ILTR drawings will now mature after exactly 6 months. Previously, all ILTR operations in a given month had the same single maturity date. 

The Bank’s Market Operations Guide has been updated to reflect this announcement. Participants should review the relevant settlement process information for ILTR operations

The updated schedule of operations is set out in Table 1 below. 

Further changes to ILTR calibration are being considered by the Bank as part of the transition to a repo-led demand-driven framework for supplying reserves. The Bank plans to seek views on this via a Discussion Paper which is due to be published later this year. Any further changes to the ILTR will be announced in due course.

Table 1: Schedule of Indexed Long-Term Repo operations

Operation date Settlement date Maturity date
05/11/2024
 07/11/2024
 08/05/2025
12/11/2024
 14/11/2024
 15/05/2025
19/11/2024
 21/11/2024
 22/05/2025
26/11/2024
 28/11/2024
 29/05/2025
03/12/2024
 05/12/2024
 05/06/2025
10/12/2024
 12/12/2024
 12/06/2025
17/12/2024
 19/12/2024
 19/06/2025

Other than as amended by this Market Notice, the Terms and Conditions and Operating Procedures for participation in the Bank’s Sterling Monetary Framework will continue to apply to ILTR operations.

