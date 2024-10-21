San Diego Startup Week (SDSW) 2024 - October 21-25, 2024- Announces New Tech Programming and New Community Partners

StartUp San Diego Irwin Jacobs - Innovator, Visionary, Leader and Philanthropist San Diego State University supports San Diego StartUp Week

Industry-focused Days & Tracks: Creator Economy, Binational Collaboration, Early-stage & First-Time Entrepreneurs, AI, Fintech, Agtech, EdTech and BioTech

San Diego Startup Week is the place to be, from the Fireside Chat with Irwin Jacobs to our access to our strong community partners -join us for 4 days of Startup expositions & 5 days of programming.” — Cathy Pucher, Chair, SSD, ED of SDSU Entrepreneurship Initiatives

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Startup San Diego announces San Diego Startup Week (SDSW) 2024, now in its 12th year, taking place from October 21-25, 2024. This year’s 5-day event will culminate in a Fireside Chat with Irwin Jacobs, founding chairman and CEO Emeritus of Qualcomm, on October 25th, marking the pinnacle of this five-day celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship. See the full schedule at www.startupsd.org.

Tickets to San Diego Startup Week begin at $89 for a day pass or $199 for a weeklong pass to all events at www.sandiegostartupweek.com.

“We are proud to announce 4 new community partnerships—the Don Norman Design Award, The Institute for the Global Entrepreneur (IGE), San Diego & Imperial SBDC Network & WomenHack," said Cheryl K. Goodman, Vice Chair of Startup San Diego, Chair of Technology Programming, CEO FindGood.tech.

“As a community partner of Startup San Diego, we are excited to engage with entrepreneurs and innovators who want to make advancing humanity-centered design a priority,” said Anil Kripalani, CEO of Don Norman Design Award.

Don Norman Design Award (DNDA) is a nonprofit that champions design that profoundly impacts society—humanity-centered design. DNDA’s Design for a Better World Summit, November 14-15 in San Diego, is an opportunity for practitioners, entrepreneurs, and innovators to tackle global issues and shape the future of design. Register at https://dnda.design/ Discount voucher code: SSD24

“Join us at the upcoming DNDA2024 Design for a Better World Summit in San Diego, where we will celebrate and learn from the work of early-career practitioners who have successfully brought about humanity-centered projects that have benefited communities and society around the world,” said Anil Kripalani, CEO of Don Norman Design Award.

The Institute for the Global Entrepreneur (IGE) is a collaboration between the Jacobs School of Engineering and Rady School of Management at UCSD. IGE supports deep-tech startups from inception to scale, providing mentorship, resources, and access to capital, transforming unique ideas into strong, independent companies.

“IGE accelerates innovative ideas to global markets and promotes commercialization across an ecosystem optimized for entrepreneurs; as such we are excited to be a community partner and a sponsor of San Diego Startup Week," stated Dennis Abremski, Executive Director, Institute for the Global Entrepreneur.

The San Diego & Imperial SBDC Network is valued as a long-standing resource to the business community and will be onsite supporting entrepreneurs. They offer no-cost, 1:1 business advising and training from industry experts. The SBDC’s top priority is to empower small business creation and growth to achieve job creation and retention, capital investments, and dynamic innovation that improves the quality of life in San Diego and Imperial counties.

WomenHack is a proud StartUp Week community partner with a mission to promote access and transparency in workplaces. https://womenhack.com/

Startup San Diego boast 58% diverse attendance and is committed to cultivating a diverse pipeline of innovators to drive cognitive diversity making stronger, more resilient businesses, products, and services. See our Impact report https://startupsd.org/impact-report/

New Tracks: 15-minute Lightning Sessions with Leading Technology Innovators

Bryan Landers of Zapier will cover the newly formed ARC Prize—a $1M global competition to open source a solution to the only AI benchmark that measures our progress towards artificial general intelligence (AGI). Co-founded by Mike Knoop (Co-founder, Zapier) and François Chollet (Creator, Keras & ARC-AGI). The mission of ARC Prize is to inspire researchers to restart stalled AGI progress and ensure the greatest discovery in human history does not remain a trade secret of big AI labs.

Mike Steep, CEO of Transform Innovation Partners / Author of the book “First Light of Day: A Cautionary Tale of Our Future,” and the founder and executive director of Stanford University School of Engineering’s Disruptive Technology and Digital Cities Program will speak on Designing Innovation.

https://startupsd.org/speakers/mike-steep/

Authorpreneurs: 15 Minutes with Brent Gleeson - CEO EXCELR8 & Author of "Embrace the Suck" followed by the Authors Roundtable including Melody Kramer "Why Lawyers Suck" Neil Senturia, Serial Author & AI Entrepreneur & Cheryl K. Goodman "How to Win Friends and Influence Robots"

New Speakers:

- Ali Arsanjani - Director Google AI

- Albert Wang - Sr Investment Director Qualcomm Ventures

- Andrea Yoder Clark - Accenture

- Caitlin Hainsey - Assoc. VP, Robert Half Technology

- Chad Sweet CEO - Founder Modal AI

- Christopher Hart - Co-Founder & CEO Creyon Bio

- Eduardo de la Garza Sanchez - CEO & Founder Data Rebels

- Ellen Chang - Vice President Venture at BMNT Transformation Growth

- Gene Yeo - Chief Scientist Sanford Laboratories for Innovative Medicines

- Henrik Christensen - Qualcomm Chancellor's Chair in Robot Systems UCSD

- Ian Thomas - Vice President M&A Integration Resmed

- Khai Minh Pham - Founder & CEO ThinkingNodeLife.ai

- Kristina Kitko - Associate Director of Venture Science Eli Lilly and Company

- Larsen Jensen - Olympian Navy Seal Founder Harpon Ventures

- Neha Goel - AI Engineer & Entrepreneur

- Rick Moy - Founder, AI Entrepreneur

- Raj Sanghvi - CEO at BitCot

- Scott Tait - Executive Director National Security Innovation Catalyst

- Todd Boffo - CEO Heritage International / Author

- Vishal Shah - CEO MAAV Global

Title Sponsor: San Diego State University

Aleph One, Arkus Nexus, C3 Bank, City of Carlsbad, ClickUp, County of San Diego Office of Equity and Racial Justice, California State University San Marcos, Downtown Works, JP Morgan, LogicBoost Labs, Pillsbury Law, San Diego Miramar College REC Innovation Lab, San Diego State University, Sharp Ventures, UC San Diego Office of Innovation and Commercialization, The Wege Foundation and FindGood.tech.

About Startup San Diego:

Founded in 2013, California nonprofit 501(c)(3) Startup San Diego is a is a local, grassroots, volunteer-based group of entrepreneurs, mentors and investors who have created a simple platform to grow the Greater San Diego startup community – through democratizing the skills, resources and connections needed to build more startups and expand economic opportunities. Our mission is to guide and connect local founders and talent to the right resources, networks, and support institutions to grow an equitable ecosystem.

Media Contact: Lisa.barnhouse@startupsd.org

StartUp San Diego 2023

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.