Klean Industries Attends 2024 Recovered Carbon Black Europe Conference in Amsterdam

Klean Industries, a leading tire pyrolysis and recovered carbon black equipment manufacturer joins the Recovered Carbon Black Europe Conference 2024.

We foresee tremendous growth in the recovered carbon black (“rCB”) industry, the demand for rCB is set to surpass supply, as we have already observed.” — Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klean Industries Inc. (“Klean”), a leading tire pyrolysis and recovered carbon black equipment manufacturer that designs and builds projects for processing hydrocarbon-based waste such as end-of-life tires, is pleased to announce that members of the KleanTeam will be attending the Recovered Carbon Black Europe Conference 2024, taking place on November 5-6, 2024, at the Steigenberger Airport Hotel in Amsterdam. Several key executive management members of the KleanTeam attending the conference will include:• Jesse Klinkhamer – CEO, Klean Industries Group of Companies• Jeffrey Flannery – Head of US Operations• Anders Bergman – President of EU Operations“Our participation in the Recovered Carbon Black Europe Conference underscores our commitment to advancing sustainable practices within the industry. This event provides a unique platform for us to engage with thought leaders, exchange innovative ideas, and gain insights into the latest advancements in carbon black recovery from end-of-life tires. We are eager to learn from our peers and contribute to the collective effort towards a more sustainable future. We foresee tremendous growth in the recovered carbon black (“rCB”) industry in the coming years. With the increasing emphasis on extended producer responsibility, the demand for rCB is set to surpass supply, as we have already observed. The Recovered Carbon Black Europe conference offers a vital platform for us to connect, collaborate, and exchange innovative ideas on addressing this challenge. It is indeed an exciting time to be part of this rapidly evolving industry,” commented Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc."We are excited to once again attend the Recovered Carbon Black Conference, a key event we look forward to each year. As regular participants, we recognize the vital role this conference plays in driving awareness and sustainability in the carbon black industry. It provides a valuable platform for networking, exchanging ideas, and discussing the latest developments in the recovered carbon black industry. Our participation reflects our commitment to advancing recovered carbon black technologies and promoting a circular economy for a more sustainable future for the tire manufacturing industry", commented Anders Bergman, President of EU Operations at Klean Industries Inc.About The Recovered Carbon Black ConferenceThe Recovered Carbon Black Europe Conference 2024 provides a unique platform for attendees to stay updated on the latest market developments, challenges, and opportunities in the recovered carbon black sector. Don’t miss this chance to network with industry peers and thought leaders. As Europe's leading rCB industry event, the conference provides a unique opportunity for delegates to get the latest industry information and network face-to-face with global experts. The Recovered Carbon Black conference brings together key industry stakeholders to discuss current challenges and future opportunities within the Recovered Carbon Black sector.The Recovered Carbon Black Conference returned in 2023, with over 380 rCB representatives. It provides a unique forum to hear from the pyrolysis industry veterans, experts, and innovators who will share their perspectives on the rapidly growing Recovered Carbon Black market. Several industry leaders from around the world will share their expertise, case studies, projects, and the latest developments.2024 highlights include:• A CEO panel discussion with strategic updates from rCB companies – Pyrum Innovations, Circtec, Bolder Industries, Tire Industry Research and Scandinavian Enviro Systems• 25+ presentations covering, market trends, business updates, applications, circularity, sustainability, characterization, process improvement, and more• Over 30 leading industry speakers including femtoG, Continental, Weibold, Hutchinson, Cabot Corporation, EuRIC, Orion Engineered Carbons, Trelleborg to name a few• 7+ hours of networking opportunities• Networking Drinks Reception sponsored by Neuman & Esser at the end of day oneAttendees at the 2024 event include Continental, Pirelli, Toyota, Mitsubishi, Bridgestone, Michelin, Cabot, Hexpol, Contec, Orion, and many more.For more information please visit, https://www.carbonblackworld.com/recovered-carbon-black Klean Industries ("Klean") provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts has decades of experience in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of the highest-quality equipment to convert waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Our unique products and services are a result of combined know-how in the design of recycling, resource recovery, waste management, and power generation projects. Our global project management expertise safeguards timelines and budgets enabling projects to be delivered in less time and at lower costs.Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the highest quality fuels, recovered Carbon Blacks ("rCB"), and green hydrogen from various kinds of feedstocks. Our knowledge and skillfulness provide a specialization in building projects that use advanced thermal technologies such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization, which convert end-of-life tires, waste plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new cleantech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. Klean Industries is the link between the low carbon, circular economy, and the goal of zero waste to landfill.LinkedIn ~ www.linkedin.com/companies/kleanindustries YouTube ~ www.youtube.com/KleanIndustries Facebook ~ www.facebook.com/KleanIndustries Instagram ~ www.instagram.com/kleanindustries Twitter ~ www.twitter.com/kleanindustries CORPORATE HEADQUARTERSKlean Industries Inc.Suite 2500 - 700 W. Georgia St.,Vancouver, BC,Canada, V7Y1B3(T) +1.604.637.9609(T) +1.866.302.5928(F) +1.604.637.9609

