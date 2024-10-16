Submit Release
Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on October 16, 2024 declared a quarterly dividend of 11.25¢ per share payable on December 2, 2024 to common share record holders as of November 4, 2024. 

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage Services operates 162 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states.

