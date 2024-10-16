Senseonics to Host Virtual KOL Event on Eversense 365: FDA Clearance and Commercialization Plans for the World's First One-Year CGM System

Event featuring David T. Ahn, MD from Hoag Medical Group and Jeff Ciaramita, MD from Mercy health system, along with management

GERMANTOWN, Md., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced it will host a virtual KOL event on Friday, October 25, 2024 at 11:00am ET. To register, click here.



The event will feature David T. Ahn, MD, and endocrinologist and Chief of Diabetes Services at Hoag Medical Group, and Jeff Ciaramita, MD, President, Speciality Service Lines at Mercy, who will join company management to discuss the next-generation Eversense® 365 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system, which was recently cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes aged 18 years and older.

The event will highlight Eversense 365 in clinical practice and include an overview of Senseonics' commercial collaboration with the St. Louis-based healthcare system Mercy. Eversense 365, the world’s first one-year CGM system, represents a significant breakthrough in diabetes technology and management that is highly differentiated from short-term CGMs.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

Registration details can be found here. For those who are unable to attend live, a replay will be available by clicking here.

About Eversense

The Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems are indicated for continually measuring glucose levels for up to 365 days for Eversense® 365 and 180 days for Eversense® E3 in persons with diabetes age 18 and older. The systems are indicated for use to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions. Fingerstick BG measurements are still required for calibration primarily one time per week after day 14 for Eversense® 365 and one time per day after day 21 for Eversense® E3, and when symptoms do not match CGM information or when taking medications of the tetracycline class. The sensor insertion and removal procedures are performed by a health care provider. The Eversense CGM Systems are prescription devices; patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more. For important safety information, see www.eversensediabetes.com/safety-info/.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM system Eversense® 365 includes a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

About Mercy

Mercy, one of the 20 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized care and one of the nation’s largest and highest performing Accountable Care Organizations in quality and cost. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including more than 50 acute care and specialty (heart, children’s, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has over 900 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities, more than 4,500 physicians and advanced practitioners and 50,000 co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In fiscal year 2023 alone, Mercy provided more than half a billion dollars of free care and other community benefits, including traditional charity care and unreimbursed Medicaid.

