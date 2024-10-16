Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,196 in the last 365 days.

FFB Bancorp Earns $8.56 million, or $2.69 per Diluted Share, for Third Quarter 2024

FRESNO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFB Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTCQX: FFBB) the parent company of FFB Bank (the “Bank”) today reported net income of $8.56 million, or $2.69 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 6% from the $8.08 million, or $2.54 per diluted share, reported for the second quarter of 2024. The Bank reported $8.87 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $24.43 million, or $7.69 per diluted share, compared to $25.99 million, or $8.18 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. All results are unaudited.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights: As of, or for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023:

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 3% to $12.67 million.
  • Net income decreased 3% to $8.56 million.
  • Return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 21.11%.
  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 2.31%.
  • Net interest margin contracted 9 basis points to 5.11% from 5.20% a year earlier.
  • Gross revenue (net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, plus non-interest income) increased 14% to $25.40 million.
  • Total assets increased 16% to $1.51 billion.
  • Total portfolio of loans increased 11% to $998.22 million.
  • Total deposits increased 14% to $1.29 billion.
  • Shareholder equity increased 45% to $163.64 million.
  • Book value per common share increased 45% to $51.51.
  • The Company’s tangible common equity ratio was 10.82%, while the Bank’s regulatory leverage capital ratio was 14.35%, and the total risk-based capital ratio was 21.09% at September 30, 2024.

"The third quarter of 2024 reflects growth in revenues of 3% compared to the previous quarter and 14% compared to the same quarter a year ago,” said Steve Miller, President & CEO. “During the quarter, we also saw strong loan and core deposit growth. In addition, we were able to maintain our favorable deposit mix with non interest-bearing deposits representing 64.2% of total deposits. We expect to continue to see steady growth as we close out 2024."

“During the third quarter we went live with the first of several phases of a new CFT/AML/Fraud monitoring system. Phase 1 of the new system covers both the core bank and merchant processing related payment flows. Future phases will monitor front-end card transactions for all of our ISO partners and eventually will work in conjunction with our core banking system to give us a real-time look at transaction monitoring. This is a scalable solution that will grow with the bank.”

Results of Operations

Quarter ended September 30, 2024:

Operating revenue, consisting of net interest income before the provision for credit losses and non-interest income, increased 14% to $25.40 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $22.29 million for the third quarter a year ago, and increased 3% from $24.73 million from the second quarter of 2024.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased 11% to $17.79 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $15.98 million for the same quarter a year ago, and increased 3% from $17.31 million from last quarter. “The increase in net interest income during the third quarter was driven by loan growth, partially offset by continued pressure on deposit rates and higher costs related to interest bearing deposit accounts,” said Bhavneet Gill, Chief Financial Officer.

The Company’s net interest margin (“NIM”) decreased by 9 basis points to 5.11% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 5.20% for the third quarter of 2023, and decreased 20 basis points from 5.31% for the preceding quarter. “Our yield on earning assets decreased 25 basis points in the third quarter primarily from the impact of the increase in average assets which grew $70 million in the quarter and a slight reduction in yields on the loan and investment portfolios. However, that decrease was partially offset by a 6 basis point decrease in the cost to fund earning assets. Additionally, average non-interest bearing deposits increased $63.22 million quarter over quarter,” noted Gill.

The yield on earning assets was 6.15% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 5.99% for the third quarter a year ago, and 6.40% for the previous quarter. The cost to fund earning assets decreased to 1.04% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 1.10% for the preceding quarter, increased from 0.80% for the same quarter a year earlier.

Total non-interest income was $7.62 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $6.32 million for the third quarter of 2023, and $7.42 million for the preceding quarter. The increase in non-interest income, from the third quarter of 2023, was driven by an increase in merchant services revenue and additional gain on the sale of loans and investments.

Merchant services revenue increased 18% to $5.57 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $4.71 million from the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher seasonal volume. Merchant services revenue decreased from $6.07 million when compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Merchant ISO Processing Volumes (in thousands)
Source Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024
ISO Partner Sponsorship $ 3,491,321 $ 3,812,386 $ 3,763,289 $ 4,391,365 $ 4,556,868
FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants   12,382   20,992   19,370   24,414   24,661
FFB Payments - Direct Merchants   61,987   93,443   77,349   76,059   64,512
Total volume $ 3,565,690 $ 3,926,821 $ 3,860,008 $ 4,491,838 $ 4,646,041
                     


Merchant ISO Processing Revenues (in thousands)
Source of Revenue Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024
Net Revenue*:          
ISO Partner Sponsorship $ 2,169 $ 1,916 $ 2,183 $ 2,156 $ 2,284
           
Gross Revenue:          
FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants   466   539   672   795   810
FFB Payments - Direct Merchants   2,078   2,693   3,213   3,117   2,476
    2,544   3,232   3,885   3,912   3,286
Gross Expense:          
FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants   361   455   518   675   723
FFB Payments - Direct Merchants   1,428   1,720   1,842   1,989   1,766
    1,789   2,175   2,360   2,664   2,489
Net Revenue:          
FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants   105   84   154   120   87
FFB Payments - Direct Merchants   650   973   1,371   1,128   710
FFB Payments Net Revenue   755   1,057   1,525   1,248   797
Net Merchant Services Income: $ 2,924 $ 2,973 $ 3,708 $ 3,404 $ 3,081

*ISO Partnership Sponsorship is recognized net of expense in Merchant Services Income. FFB Payments revenues are recognized gross in Merchant Services Income and Merchant Services expenses are recognized in Non-Interest Expense.

Total deposit fee income increased 11% to $837,000 for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $757,000 for the third quarter of 2023, and decreased 1% from $847,000 for the preceding quarter.

There was a $636,000 gain on sale of loans during the third quarter of 2024, compared to a gain on sale of loans of $406,000 during the third quarter 2023, and a gain on sale of loans of $509,000 in the previous quarter. There was a gain on sale of investments of $16,000 during the third quarter of 2024, compared to no activity during the third quarter 2023, and a $459,000 loss in the previous quarter. “We monitor the sale of loans and investment securities and manage concentrations accordingly. During the third quarter, we took advantage of an opportunity to buy back and redeem $1.75 million in FFB Bancorp subordinated debt securities at a 15% discount, recognizing a gain of $256,000. Additionally, we sold $11.01 million in SBA loans during the quarter,” added Gill.

Non-interest expense increased 28% to $12.74 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $9.97 million for the third quarter 2023, and decreased 4% from $13.29 million from the previous quarter.

“During 2024 we have made intentional investments in people and technology to ensure that the bank can efficiently scale moving forward, and specifically to support our payment ecosystem, product development, and regional expansion initiatives. During the third quarter, we hired a General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer with an extensive background in both bank operations and bank regulatory framework. This key role further strengthens our leadership team and reinforces our focus on maintaining a robust legal and regulatory framework. In addition, we recently initiated an in-depth review of our merchant services business to assess its alignment with our overall risk appetite, given the significant growth in this area, ” said Miller.

Full-time employees increased to 163 at September 30, 2024, compared to 127 full-time employees a year earlier, and 157 full-time employees from the previous quarter. As a result of the increased headcount, salaries and employee benefits increased 29% to $6.47 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $5.02 million for the third quarter of 2023. Total salaries and employee benefits decreased 4% from $6.72 million in the previous quarter.

Occupancy and equipment expenses decreased 20% from a year ago, representing 3% of non-interest expense, and decreased 14% from the preceding quarter. Other operating expense increased 26% to $3.40 million from a year earlier and decreased 2% from the linked quarter. Increases in data processing expense, software licenses and subscriptions, professional fees, and marketing expense were all primary drivers of the year-over-year increase. Merchant operating expense totaled $2.49 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.79 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $2.66 million for the preceding quarter. The change in merchant operating expense is attributed to fluctuations in volume and revenue for the FFB Payments lines of business. Merchant operating expenses include interchange fees, chargebacks, partnership fees, and other card brand fees.

The efficiency ratio was 50.16% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 44.73% for the same quarter a year ago, and 52.74% for the preceding quarter. The efficiency ratio can fluctuate period over period based on changes in merchant services gross revenues and associated expenses. The Company also calculates an adjusted efficiency ratio where the merchant services gross expense, which is included in non-interest expense, is netted against merchant services revenue in non-interest income. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 44.75% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 39.91% for the same quarter a year ago, and 47.15% for the linked quarter.

Nine months ended September 30, 2024:

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, operating revenue increased 11% to $73.74 million, compared to $66.27 million for the same period in 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net interest income before the provision for credit losses increased 9% to $51.23 million, compared to $47.15 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in revenue is attributed to growth in the loan portfolio and higher asset yields, partially offset by an increase in interest bearing liabilities and cost of funds. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the yield on earning assets was 6.06% compared to 5.78% for the same period in 2023, while the cost to fund earning assets was 1.02% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 0.67% for the same period in 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, non-interest income increased 18% to $22.51 million compared to $19.12 million for the same period in 2023. Deposit fee income increased 15% to $2.48 million resulting from growth in business demand deposit accounts. The year-over-year growth in non-interest income was also largely attributable to the decrease in loss on sale of investments and an increase in merchant services revenue.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, operating expenses increased by 31% to $38.72 million from $29.56 million for the same period in 2023. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased 36% to $19.78 million as a result of the increase in FTE. Other operating expenses increased 35% to $10.24 million due to higher education, travel, marketing, professional fees, and technology related expenses.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the efficiency ratio was 51.93%, compared to 43.28% for the same period ended September 30, 2023. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 46.55%, compared to 37.67% for the same period ended September 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased 16% to $1.51 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.31 billion at September 30, 2023, and increased 5% from $1.44 billion at June 30, 2024.

The total portfolio of loans increased 11%, or $100.48 million, to $998.22 million, compared to $897.75 million at September 30, 2023, and increased $28.46 million, from $969.76 million at June 30, 2024.

Commercial real estate loans increased 15% year-over-year to $613.74 million, representing 61% of total loans at September 30, 2024. The CRE portfolio includes approximately $235.17 million in multi-family loans originated by the Southern California team that the Company may consider selling at some point in the future for liquidity and concentration management. The multi-family portfolio includes $43.15 million in short-term bridge loans for transitional projects of multi-family properties. The short-term bridge loans are conservatively underwritten with minimum DSCR and liquidity requirements. Approximately 35.8% of the current bridge loan portfolio will mature during the fourth quarter of 2024 to roll off or get refinanced and sold. The bank continues to market our bridge loan product in a more measured approach, keeping to our conservative underwriting standards. The real estate construction and land development loan portfolio decreased 57% from a year ago to $34.09 million, representing 3% of total loans, while residential RE 1-4 family loans totaled $18.04 million, or 2% of loans, at September 30, 2024.

The commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio increased 14% to $238.63 million, at September 30, 2024, compared to $209.38 million a year earlier, and increased 3% from $232.79 million at June 30, 2024. C&I loans represented 24% of total loans at September 30, 2024. Agriculture loans represented 9% of the loan portfolio at September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, the SBA, USDA, and other government agencies guaranteed loans totaled $58.99 million, or 5.9% of the loan portfolio.

Investment securities totaled $345.43 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $290.01 million a year earlier, and remained relatively flat compared to $345.49 million at June 30, 2024. The investment portfolio consists of mortgage-backed and municipal securities, both tax exempt and taxable, treasury securities as well as other domestic debt. At September 30, 2024, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities portfolio of $18.11 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $26.58 million at June 30, 2024. The Company’s investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 5.19 years at September 30, 2024, compared to 5.39 years at June 30, 2024.

Total deposits increased 14%, or $154.90 million, to $1.29 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.13 billion from a year earlier, and increased 10% from $1.17 billion at June 30, 2024. The quarter over quarter increase in deposit balances is primarily attributed to an increase in non-interest bearing deposits. Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased 12% to $826.71 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $737.37 million at September 30, 2023, and increased 13% from $731.03 million at June 30, 2024. Non-interest bearing demand deposits represented 64% of total deposits at September 30, 2024. Included in non-interest bearing deposits are $90.5 million from ISO partners for merchant reserves, $156.4 million from ISO partners for settlement, and $9.1 million in ISO partner operating accounts. These deposits represent 31.0% of non-interest bearing deposits and 19.9% of total deposits.

There were no short-term borrowings at September 30, 2024, compared to $68.00 million in borrowings at June 30, 2024, and no borrowings at September 30, 2023. The Company primarily utilizes FHLB advances and the Federal Reserve discount window for short-term borrowings. The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at September 30, 2024:

Liquidity Source (in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024
     
Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,875 $ 73,319
Unpledged investment securities, fair value   116,784   114,090
FHLB advance capacity   288,943   235,906
Federal Reserve discount window capacity   166,482   171,065
Correspondent bank unsecured lines of credit   91,500   91,500
  $ 780,584 $ 685,880
         

The total primary and secondary liquidity of $780.58 million at September 30, 2024 represents an increase of $94.7 million in primary and secondary liquidity quarter over quarter.

Shareholders’ equity increased 45% to $163.64 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $112.89 million from a year ago, and grew 10% from $148.64 million at June 30, 2024. Book value per common share increased 45% to $51.51, at September 30, 2024, compared to $35.50 at September 30, 2023, and increased 10% from $46.79 at June 30, 2024. The Company has a program to repurchase up to $7.5 million of its outstanding common stock. The timing of purchases will depend on certain factors including, but not limited to, performance of the Company's stock price, general market and economic conditions, applicable legal and regulatory requirements, availability of funds, and other relevant factors. The stock repurchase program may be carried out through open-market purchases or privately negotiated transactions. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, no shares were repurchased.

“The tangible common equity ratio was 10.82% at September 30, 2024, compared to 8.63% a year earlier, and 10.30% at June 30, 2024,” stated Gill. “Our tangible common equity and book value increased during the quarter as a result of quarterly net income and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI") related to the investment portfolio.”

At the Bank level, unrealized losses and gains reflected in AOCI are not included in regulatory capital. As a result, Tier-1 capital at the Bank for regulatory purposes was $210.40 million at quarter end excluding the unrealized loss. The regulatory leverage capital ratio was 14.35% for the current quarter, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 21.09%, exceeding regulatory minimums to be considered well-capitalized.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets increased to $12.82 million, or 0.85% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, compared to $11.25 million, or 0.78% of total assets, from the preceding quarter. Of the $12.82 million nonperforming loans, $9.82 million are covered by SBA guarantees. Total delinquent loans increased to $3.37 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $2.27 million at June 30, 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily attributed to the SBA loans originated by the Bank.

Past due loans 30-60 days were $1.65 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.05 million at June 30, 2024, and $321,000 at September 30, 2023. There were $1.39 million past due loans from 60-90 days at September 30, 2024, compared to $175,000 at June 30, 2024 and no past due loans from 60-90 days a year earlier. Past due loans 90+ days at quarter end totaled $322,000 at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.38 million, at September 30, 2023. Of the $3.37 million in past due loans at September 30, 2024, $3.05 million were purchased government guaranteed loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA for the full payment of the principal plus interest.

Delinquent Loan Summary Organic

 Purchased Govt.
Guaranteed
 Total
(in thousands)
       
Delinquent accruing loans 30-59 days $ 313 $ 1,341 $ 1,654
Delinquent accruing loans 60-89 days   1   1,389   1,390
Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days     322   322
Total delinquent accruing loans $ 314 $ 3,052 $ 3,366
       
Non-Accrual Loan Summary Organic

 Purchased Govt.
Guaranteed
 Total
(in thousands)
       
Loans on non-accrual $ 12,821 $ $ 12,821
Non-accrual loans with SBA guarantees   9,818     9,818
Net Bank exposure to non-accrual loans $ 3,003 $ $ 3,003
             

There was a $762,000 provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $152,000 provision for credit losses in the third quarter a year ago, and a $291,000 provision for credit losses booked in the second quarter of 2024.

"We watch the SBA portfolio very closely since rates have increased so rapidly over the last two years, putting pressure on borrowers. A majority of the loans within the portfolio are floating rate loans where borrowers will begin to see some payment relief as interest rates fall. The interest rates on these loans are tied to WSJ Prime and reset quarterly,” added Miller. “A portion of the portfolio consists of fully guaranteed loans the Company has purchased, as well as organic SBA and USDA loans the Bank has originated. When the effect of these guarantees is considered relative to the loan portfolio, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to the total, non-guaranteed, loan portfolio was 1.22%, as of September 30, 2024, and our total non-guaranteed exposure on these SBA loans is $39.07 million spread over 214 loans.”

“We incurred net recoveries of $4,000 during the current quarter, compared to $71,000 net charge offs in the third quarter a year ago, and $31,000 in net recoveries in the preceding quarter,” said Miller. “Our loan portfolio increased 11% from a year ago with commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans representing 61% of the total loan portfolio. Within the CRE portfolio, there are $49.29 million in loans for CRE office as shown in the table below. Since the majority of our CRE office exposure is concentrated in the Central Valley, we are experiencing less volatility than city center CRE markets. Our credit metrics remain strong as we continue to maintain conservative underwriting standards.”

(in thousands) CRE Office Exposure of September 30, 2024
Region Owner-Occupied Non-Owner Occupied Total
Central Valley $ 24,306 $ 14,447 $ 38,753
Southern California   2,290   355   2,645
Other California   3,314   4,041   7,355
Total California   29,910   18,843   48,753
Out of California     534   534
Total CRE Office $ 29,910 $ 19,377 $ 49,287
             

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.15% at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.10% a year earlier and 1.11% at June 30, 2024.

About FFB Bancorp

FFB Bancorp, formerly Communities First Financial Corporation, a bank holding company established in 2014, is the parent company of FFB Bank, founded in 2005 in Fresno, California. As a leading SBA Lender in California’s Central Valley and one of the few direct acquiring banks in the United States, FFB Bank offers clients a range of personal and business checking accounts, payment processes, and loan programs. Among the Bank’s awards and accomplishments, it was ranked #1 on American Banker’s list of the Top 20 Publicly Traded Banks under $2 Billion in Assets for 2024. For 2022, the Bank was also ranked by S&P Global as the #18 best performing community bank under $3 billion in assets. The Company has also received recognition as part of the OTCQX Best 50 Companies for 2019, 2023, and 2024. For additional information, you can visit the Company’s website at www.ffb.bank or by contacting a representative at 559-439-0200.

Forward Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on managements’ expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to effectively execute its business plans; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates; and, in particular, actions taken by the Federal Reserve to try and control inflation; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company’s business; international developments; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect events or circumstances after today, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Member FDIC

Select Financial Information and Ratios
 For the Quarter Ended:   Year to Date as of:
September
30, 2024		   June 30,
2024		   September
30, 2023		   September
30, 2024		   September
30, 2023
BALANCE SHEET- ENDING BALANCES:                  
Total assets $ 1,512,241     $ 1,443,723     $ 1,308,866          
Total portfolio loans   998,222       969,764       897,746          
Investment securities   345,428       345,491       290,011          
Total deposits   1,286,949       1,168,957       1,132,045          
Shareholders equity, net   163,635       148,640       112,892          
                   
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                  
Gross revenue   25,403       24,729       22,290       73,743       66,273  
Operating expense   12,735       13,285       9,971       38,721       29,560  
Pre-tax, pre-provision income   12,668       11,444       12,319       35,022       36,713  
Net income after tax   8,563       8,076       8,872       24,429       25,993  
                   
SHARE DATA                  
Basic earnings per share $ 2.70     $ 2.54     $ 2.79     $ 7.70     $ 8.18  
Fully diluted EPS $ 2.69     $ 2.54     $ 2.79     $ 7.69     $ 8.18  
Book value per common share $ 51.51     $ 46.79     $ 35.50          
Common shares outstanding   3,176,974       3,176,611       3,179,633          
Fully diluted shares   3,177,745       3,177,935       3,175,272          
FFBB - Stock price $ 90.50     $ 89.00     $ 68.98          
                   
RATIOS                  
Return on average assets   2.31 %     2.31 %     2.72 %     2.25 %     2.66 %
Return on average equity   21.11 %     22.89 %     30.99 %     20.96 %     32.80 %
Efficiency ratio   50.16 %     52.74 %     44.73 %     51.93 %     43.28 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio   44.75 %     47.15 %     39.91 %     46.55 %     37.67 %
Yield on earning assets   6.15 %     6.40 %     5.99 %     6.06 %     5.78 %
Yield on investment securities   4.48 %     4.60 %     4.53 %     4.35 %     4.36 %
Yield on portfolio loans   6.87 %     6.89 %     6.51 %     6.65 %     6.32 %
Cost to fund earning assets   1.04 %     1.10 %     0.80 %     1.02 %     0.67 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   2.83 %     2.75 %     2.16 %     2.62 %     1.69 %
Net Interest Margin   5.11 %     5.31 %     5.20 %     5.04 %     5.11 %
Equity to assets   10.82 %     10.30 %     8.63 %        
Net loan to deposit ratio   77.57 %     82.96 %     79.30 %        
Full time equivalent employees   163       157       127          
                   
BALANCE SHEET- AVERAGES                  
Total assets   1,477,259       1,407,255       1,296,055       1,451,644       1,308,612  
Total portfolio loans   982,152       954,871       871,931       978,599       864,572  
Investment securities   343,096       334,416       300,285       343,849       320,187  
Total deposits   1,254,343       1,199,124       1,118,875       1,232,482       1,134,056  
Shareholders equity, net   161,363       141,881       113,578       155,651       105,948  
                                       


Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited) September 30, 2024
   June 30, 2024
   September 30, 2023
(in thousands)    
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $ 78,404     $ 46,477     $ 10,372  
Interest bearing deposits in banks   38,471       26,842       60,369  
CDs in other banks   1,730       1,683       2,136  
Investment securities   345,428       345,491       290,011  
Loans held for sale                
           
Construction & land development   34,090       79,132       78,414  
Residential RE 1-4 family   18,036       17,439       16,759  
Commercial real estate   613,735       562,548       534,817  
Agriculture   92,378       77,518       58,319  
Commercial and industrial   238,628       232,786       209,376  
Consumer and other   1,355       341       61  
Portfolio loans   998,222       969,764       897,746  
Deferred fees & discounts   (4,564 )     (4,106 )     (3,542 )
Allowance for credit losses   (11,491 )     (10,749 )     (9,896 )
Loans, net   982,167       954,909       884,308  
           
Non-marketable equity investments   8,890       8,440       7,131  
Cash value of life insurance   12,305       12,211       11,941  
Accrued interest and other assets   44,846       47,670       42,598  
Total assets $ 1,512,241     $ 1,443,723     $ 1,308,866  
           
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY          
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 826,708     $ 731,030     $ 737,366  
Interest checking   84,931       75,907       73,375  
Savings   52,860       51,052       56,928  
Money market   195,366       184,495       156,668  
Certificates of deposits   127,084       126,473       107,708  
Total deposits   1,286,949       1,168,957       1,132,045  
Short-term borrowings         68,000        
Long-term debt   37,967       39,678       39,560  
Other liabilities   23,690       18,448       24,369  
Total liabilities   1,348,606       1,295,083       1,195,974  
           
Common stock   37,931       37,430       35,875  
Retained earnings   138,419       129,856       106,426  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (12,715 )     (18,646 )     (29,409 )
Shareholders' equity   163,635       148,640       112,892  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,512,241     $ 1,443,723     $ 1,308,866  



Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited) Quarter ended:   Year ended:
(in thousands) September
30, 2024		   June 30,
2024		   September
30, 2023		   September
30, 2024		   September
30, 2023
                   
INTEREST INCOME:                  
Loan interest income $ 16,971   $ 16,354     $ 14,303   $ 48,697     $ 40,893  
Investment income   3,862     3,823       3,431     11,197       10,441  
Int. on fed funds & CDs in other banks   384     316       534     956       1,744  
Dividends from non-marketable equity   187     394       166     710       249  
Total interest income   21,404     20,887       18,434     61,560       53,327  
                   
INTEREST EXPENSE:                  
Int. on deposits   3,077     3,008       1,966     8,603       4,391  
Int. on short-term borrowings   76     109       29     334       392  
Int. on long-term debt   464     464       464     1,393       1,393  
Total interest expense   3,617     3,581       2,459     10,330       6,176  
Net interest income   17,787     17,306       15,975     51,230       47,151  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   762     291       152     1,432       981  
Net interest income after provision   17,025     17,015       15,823     49,798       46,170  
                   
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                  
Total deposit fee income   837     847       757     2,480       2,150  
Debit / credit card interchange income   183     186       160     536       453  
Merchant services income   5,570     6,068       4,713     17,706       16,106  
Gain on sale of loans   636     509       406     1,597       1,443  
Gain (loss) on sale of investments   16     (459 )         (817 )     (2,028 )
Other operating income   374     272       279     1,011       998  
Total non-interest income   7,616     7,423       6,315     22,513       19,122  
                   
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:                  
Salaries & employee benefits   6,469     6,724       5,022     19,775       14,564  
Occupancy expense   376     437       468     1,195       1,241  
Merchant services operating expense   2,489     2,664       1,789     7,512       6,145  
Other operating expense   3,401     3,460       2,692     10,239       7,610  
Total non-interest expense   12,735     13,285       9,971     38,721       29,560  
                   
Income before provision for income tax   11,906     11,153       12,167     33,590       35,732  
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   3,343     3,077       3,295     9,161       9,739  
Net income $ 8,563   $ 8,076     $ 8,872   $ 24,429     $ 25,993  


        

ASSET QUALITY September 30,
2024
   June 30,
2024
   September 30,
2023
(in thousands)    
Delinquent accruing loans 30-60 days $ 1,654     $ 1,046     $ 321  
Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days   1,390       175        
Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days   322       1,052       1,379  
Total delinquent accruing loans $ 3,366     $ 2,273     $ 1,700  
           
Loans on non-accrual $ 12,821     $ 11,250     $ 6,027  
Other real estate owned                
Nonperforming assets $ 12,821     $ 11,250     $ 6,027  
           
Delinquent 30-60 / Total Loans   0.17 %     0.11 %     0.04 %
Delinquent 60-90 / Total Loans   0.14 %     0.02 %     %
Delinquent 90+ / Total Loans   0.03 %     0.11 %     0.15 %
Delinquent Loans / Total Loans   0.34 %     0.23 %     0.19 %
Non-accrual / Total Loans   1.28 %     1.16 %     0.67 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.85 %     0.78 %     0.46 %
           
Year-to-date charge-off activity          
Charge-offs $     $     $ 678  
Recoveries   35       31       72  
Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (35 )   $ (31 )   $ 606  
Annualized net loan losses to average loans   %   (0.01)        %     0.09 %
           
CREDIT LOSS RESERVE RATIOS:          
Allowance for credit losses $ 11,491     $ 10,749     $ 9,896  
           
Total loans $ 998,222     $ 969,764     $ 897,746  
Purchased govt. guaranteed loans $ 17,072     $ 18,141     $ 20,650  
Originated govt. guaranteed loans $ 41,918     $ 41,201     $ 34,674  
           
ACL / Total loans   1.15 %     1.11 %     1.10 %
ACL / Loans less 100% govt. gte. loans (Purchased)   1.17 %     1.13 %     1.13 %
ACL / Loans less all govt. guaranteed loans   1.22 %     1.18 %     1.17 %
ACL / Total assets   0.76 %     0.74 %     0.76 %
                       


SELECT FINANCIAL TREND INFORMATION

 For the Quarter Ended:
September
30, 2024		 June 30,
2024		 Mar. 31,
2024		 Dec. 31,
2023		 Sept. 30,
2023
BALANCE SHEET- PERIOD END          
Total assets $ 1,512,241   $ 1,443,723   $ 1,395,095   $ 1,364,326   $ 1,308,866  
Loans held for sale                    
Loans held for investment   998,222     969,764     926,781     928,344     897,746  
Investment securities   345,428     345,491     328,906     326,006     290,011  
           
Non-interest bearing deposits   826,708     731,030     751,636     775,507     737,366  
Interest bearing deposits   460,241     437,927     448,893     369,663     394,679  
Total deposits   1,286,949     1,168,957     1,200,529     1,145,170     1,132,045  
Short-term borrowings       68,000         34,000      
Long-term debt   37,967     39,678     39,638     39,599     39,560  
           
Total equity   176,350     167,286     158,690     150,169     142,301  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (12,715 )   (18,646 )   (19,974 )   (19,469 )   (29,409 )
Shareholders' equity   163,635     148,640     138,716     130,700     112,892  
           
QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENT          
Interest income $ 21,404   $ 20,887   $ 19,268   $ 19,327   $ 18,434  
Interest expense   3,617     3,581     3,131     2,946     2,457  
Net interest income   17,787     17,306     16,137     16,381     15,977  
Non-interest income   7,616     7,423     7,373     5,924     6,313  
Gross revenue   25,403     24,729     23,510     22,305     22,290  
           
Provision for credit losses   762     291     378     769     152  
           
Non-interest expense   12,735     13,285     12,701     11,047     9,971  
Net income before tax   11,906     11,153     10,431     10,489     12,167  
Tax provision   3,343     3,077     2,741     2,924     3,295  
Net income after tax   8,563     8,076     7,690     7,565     8,872  
           
BALANCE SHEET- AVERAGE BALANCE          
Total assets $ 1,477,259   $ 1,407,255   $ 1,347,604   $ 1,341,435   $ 1,296,055  
Loans held for sale                    
Loans held for investment   982,152     954,871     925,561     917,620     871,931  
Investment securities   343,096     334,416     315,820     294,060     300,285  
           
Non-interest bearing deposits   822,200     758,977     755,603     760,153     757,118  
Interest bearing deposits   432,143     440,147     393,514     390,288     361,758  
Total deposits   1,254,343     1,199,124     1,149,117     1,150,441     1,118,876  
Short-term borrowings       10,053     9,562     9,805     1,571  
Long-term debt   39,479     39,660     39,620     39,580     39,541  
           
Shareholders' equity   161,363     141,881     134,621     116,545     113,578  
                               


Contact: Steve Miller - President & CEO
Bhavneet Gill – EVP & CFO
(559) 439-0200
   

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FFB Bancorp Earns $8.56 million, or $2.69 per Diluted Share, for Third Quarter 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more