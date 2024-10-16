Unicycive Therapeutics to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit on October 17, 2024

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease (the “Company” or “Unicycive”), today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit on Thursday, October 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET.



A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Unicycive website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations. An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive’s lead drug candidate, oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC), is a novel investigational phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. UNI-494 is a patent-protected new chemical entity in clinical development for the treatment of conditions related to acute kidney injury. For more information, please visit Unicycive.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

