Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,202 in the last 365 days.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Share

ANNISTON, Ala., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share. The dividend is payable on November 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of November 1, 2024.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full-service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates fifteen branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.

Contact Information:

Lynn Joyce
(205) 820-8065
ljoyce@ssbank.bank

Margaret Boyce
(310) 622-8247
ssbankir@finprofiles.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more