Allbirds Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with sustainable materials to make products in a better way, today announced that its third quarter 2024 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Allbirds investor relations website at https://ir.allbirds.com . A replay will be made available online and archived for 12 months on the investor relations website following the conference call.

