Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,217 in the last 365 days.

Optinose Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

YARDLEY, Pa., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that the company has granted a non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 185,000 shares of its common stock to eight new employees as an inducement material for accepting employment with OptiNose. The stock option awards were granted outside of the OptiNose, Inc. 2010 Stock Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options were granted to the new employees on their respective hire dates (October 7, 2024, and October 14, 2024) with an exercise price equal to the closing price of the company’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date ($0.71 per share, on both dates).

The stock options have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with one-fourth of the shares underlying the stock option vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting in thirty-six equal monthly installments thereafter. Vesting of the stock options is subject to continued service with the company through the applicable vesting date.

About Optinose
Optinose is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Optinose Investor Contact
Jonathan Neely
jonathan.neely@optinose.com
267.521.0531


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Optinose Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more