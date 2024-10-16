Altair Announces Date of Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

TROY, Mich., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 after the market close on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. ET to review and discuss the Company’s third quarter 2024 results and fourth quarter and full year 2024 outlook. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://investor.altair.com.



What: Altair’s Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time: 5 p.m. ET Webcast: http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Relations

Altair

Jennifer Ristic

216-849-3109

jristic@altair.com

Investor Relations

Altair

Stephen Palmtag

669-328-9111

spalmtag@altair.com

