Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,219 in the last 365 days.

Altair Announces Date of Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

TROY, Mich., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 after the market close on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. ET to review and discuss the Company’s third quarter 2024 results and fourth quarter and full year 2024 outlook. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://investor.altair.com.

What: Altair’s Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Webcast: http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)
   

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Relations
Altair
Jennifer Ristic
216-849-3109
jristic@altair.com

Investor Relations
Altair
Stephen Palmtag
669-328-9111
spalmtag@altair.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Altair Announces Date of Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more