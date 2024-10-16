NeuroPace Continues to Strengthen Management Team

Appoints experienced people leader as Vice President of Human Resources

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced the appointment of Amy Treadwell as its new Vice President of Human Resources, effective immediately.



“We are excited to have Amy join the team and help us continue to build an engaged, high-performing culture that supports our growth,” said Joel Becker, Chief Executive Officer of NeuroPace. “We are at an important point in our growth with a number of significant commercial, operating, and technological opportunities in front of us. We believe Amy’s appointment, along with the recent appointments of Brett Wingeier as Vice President of Research and Development and Katie Keller as Vice President of Marketing, helps position us to take full advantage of these opportunities and execute our strategy of increasing access, adoption, and utilization of RNS therapy.”

“I am excited to join NeuroPace and look forward to developing our people to help the company capitalize on the many great opportunities ahead,” stated Ms. Treadwell.

Ms. Treadwell brings significant experience and a track record of success in healthcare and technology roles to NeuroPace. Most recently, she served as the Vice President of People at cyber security start-up CyCognito, and prior to that held human resources leadership positions at Carbon Health, Fitbit and eBay. Ms. Treadwell has a Juris Doctor degree from the Santa Clara University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from the University of Southern California.

About NeuroPace, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: NeuroPace’s current expectations, forecasts and beliefs; future financial performance, including management’s continued outlook for fiscal year 2024; the Company’s commitment to effectively managing its operating expenses; ability to capitalize on increased market opportunities by expanding access to treatments; and clinical trial results and indication expansion. NeuroPace may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: uncertainties related to market acceptance and adoption of NeuroPace’s RNS System; risks related to the pricing of the RNS System and availability of adequate reimbursement for the procedures to implant the RNS System and for clinicians to provide ongoing care for patients treated with the RNS System; the risk that NeuroPace may not realize the intended benefits of its partnership with DIXI Medical; risks related to regulatory compliance and expectations for regulatory approvals to expand the market for NeuroPace’s RNS System; NeuroPace’s reliance on contractors and other third parties, including single-source suppliers and vendors; and other important factors. These and other risks and uncertainties include those described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in NeuroPace’s public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on August 13, 2024, as well as any other reports that it may file with the SEC in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to NeuroPace as of the date hereof. NeuroPace undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing NeuroPace’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of NeuroPace.

Investor Contact:

Jeremy Feffer

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.