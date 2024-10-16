Replacing Metals in Power Transmission Machinery for Reliability & Savings

Bearing grade PEEK HPV is a high-performance material with the lowest coefficient of friction and best machinability of all PEEK grades. It can run at higher speeds and can take heavier loads than standard PEEK even with continuous exposure to hot water or steam.

Bearing grade PEEK HPV from Interstate Advanced Materials reduces maintenance costs and energy consumption in manufacturing equipment and industrial machinery.

PEEK HPV offers the best machinability among all PEEK grades and can replace OEM parts in manufacturing equipment and industrial machinery.” — Christopher Isar

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bearing grade PEEK HPV from Interstate Advanced Materials is a high-performance material solution used across the manufacturing sector to reduce maintenance costs and energy consumption in manufacturing equipment and industrial machinery. It offers significant advantages over metal such as superior wear, slide, and mechanical properties, making it a preferred choice for replacement OEM parts and power transmission components.PEEK HPV is a carbon fiber-reinforced bearing grade thermoplastic with exceptional mechanical strength and dimensional stability, even at high temperatures. Enhanced with a proprietary blend of carbon fiber and PTFE lubricants, PEEK HPV features the lowest coefficient of friction (COF) among all PEEK grades and self-lubricating properties that eliminate the need for external lubrication that power transmission systems often require. It has a maximum continuous operating temperature of nearly 500॰F and can endure higher speeds and take heavier loads than standard PEEK in environments with continuous exposure to hot water or steam. PEEK HPV’s ability to perform in high-speed, high-load applications without deforming improves machine efficiency. It improves system reliability, lowers maintenance costs, and reduces energy consumption over time.PEEK HPV offers the best machinability among all PEEK grades and can replace OEM parts in manufacturing equipment and industrial machinery. Its high wear resistance and low friction make it ideal for power transmission parts like bearings, bushings, gears, thrust washers, wear plates, and piston rings. PEEK HPV is also used for seals, valve seats, insulating parts, and pump components due to its resistance to creep, chemicals, hydrolysis, and superheated steam. These properties make PEEK HPV a sought-after material across many industries, including aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, electronics, and chemical processing.Interstate Advanced Materials offers PEEK HPV in sheet and rod shapes. Manufacturing professionals looking to reduce their material costs can save 30%+ on PEEK HPV and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. To learn more about the benefits of PEEK HPV for manufacturing equipment and industrial machinery, call a material expert at 800-742-3444.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

