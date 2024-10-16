What hunters should know about the 2024 pheasant and quail hunts

Ring-necked pheasant

Salt Lake City — Many upland game and waterfowl hunts are already underway across Utah. The general-season pheasant and quail hunts open Saturday, Nov. 2. If you are planning to target either of these birds this fall, here is what you should know.

Pheasant (ring-necked)

Utah's general pheasant hunting season runs from Nov. 2 to Dec. 1. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources releases pheasants on various wildlife management areas and Walk-in Access properties around the state each week during the general-season hunt to provide additional opportunities for hunters.

Visit the DWR website to see the release locations across Utah for the 2024 hunts, and note that each location is listed as either a youth hunt release site, a general-season release site or a site where birds will be released during both hunts. Click on a release site on the map to verify when the site will receive birds. Biologists will be releasing pheasants at different times of day, on different days of the week.

The number of wild pheasants in Utah — and where they can be found — will depend on where you are hunting within the state.

Northern Utah: Pheasant numbers seem to be higher this year in northern Utah compared to previous years, with high winter survival rates. Many large brood sizes were observed during surveys this year. The majority of wild pheasants in northern Utah can be found on private property in the eastern portion of Box Elder County. Hunters should remember that written permission from landowners is required to hunt on any private lands.

Northeastern Utah: Hunters should try to target the areas where the DWR will release pheasants on the wildlife management areas in the region. Pheasants can also be found on some agricultural areas on private lands. Remember to obtain written permission before hunting on private property.

Central Utah: In central Utah, the Utah Lake Wetland Preserve, located on the south end of Utah Lake — and the many wildlife management areas where pheasants will be released each week — are the best hunting locations for public access and success. The Powell Slough WMA (located on the east side of Utah Lake) is another popular hunting area; however, it is currently overgrown with phragmites and will be difficult to hunt this year. Some pheasant populations can also be found along the south shore of the Great Salt Lake and on private agriculture fields around Erda and Vernon, as well as on the James Walter Fitzgerald, Timpie Springs and Pine Canyon (also known as the Carr Fork) WMAs. Hunters should note that nontoxic shot is required on refuges and on waterfowl management areas such as Powell Slough WMA, Timpie Springs WMA and on the Utah Lake Wetland Preserve. Check the 2024-25 Upland Game and Turkey Guidebook for details.

Southeastern Utah: The wild pheasant population is relatively limited in the southeastern part of the state, and hunting should be comparable to last year. Most of the pheasants in this part of the state will be found near irrigated fields on private lands. Popular pheasant hunting areas include the Green River Valley (near the town of Green River), the Miller Creek area of Carbon and Emery counties, and in Huntington, Straight and Ferron canyons. Hunters will find the best opportunities on the WMAs and Walk-in Access properties where pheasants are released by the DWR.

Southern Utah: This part of the state doesn't have many wild populations of pheasants. There is a small wild population in the Sevier Valley, but most are located on private property along the Sevier River. There is also a small wild population on the Bicknell Bottoms WMA, and two bridges were installed last year to help improve access in crossing the channel to reach the north end of the WMA. If you are pheasant hunting in southern Utah, you will likely have the most success targeting the areas where the DWR will be releasing pen-raised pheasants.

Tips for hunting pheasants

In general, pheasants inhabit areas near fields of wheat, corn or other plants that provide feed for them. Pheasants also prefer habitat with stemmed grass that provides nesting cover, as well as areas with dense woody vegetation such as red cedar or chokecherry. During the snowy winter months, you can often find them sheltering in wetlands with thick cattails and bulrush. These birds easily camouflage in brush, so hunting with a well-trained dog will increase your chances of success.

"If you don't have a dog, you can still be successful by walking slowly to flush out the pheasants," DWR Upland Game Coordinator Heather Talley said. "Many times, they will flush if you stand near them for a few minutes because they think they've been spotted."

Walking along ditch banks or fence lines is also a good hunting strategy. Pheasants typically prefer to run rather than fly away, so if you walk along these areas, you are more likely to drive them out into the open, where they will flush.

"Hunters should also target the DWR wildlife management areas located throughout the state because we will be releasing pen-reared rooster pheasants in these areas this fall," Talley said. "Birds will be released each week throughout November to help increase hunter success and give everyone a good opportunity to harvest birds this season. If you do choose to hunt on one of our WMAs, be willing to hike a long way away from parking areas and other hunters to increase your chances of finding the wild birds."

Hunters should note that in addition to WMAs, many of the pheasant-release locations include Walk-in Access areas — which are private lands where the DWR has leased certain hunting, trapping or fishing privileges. To locate a Walk-in Access area near you and obtain a free authorization number to use these properties, visit the DWR website.

Hunters should also remember that several of the WMAs require nontoxic shot (for example, steel shot) when hunting. Lead shot may not be used.

To learn more about pheasants and their management in Utah, visit the DWR website or listen to the Wild podcast.

Quail (California and Gambel's)

Utah's general quail hunting season runs from Nov. 2 to Dec. 31. Hunting quail also differs in each area of the state.

Gambel's quail

Northern Utah: California quail can be found in urban areas along the Wasatch Front, from I-80 north to the Idaho border. However, much of this area is private land, so remember that written permission from landowners is required.

Northeastern Utah: Quail numbers are looking good in northeastern Utah this year. However, much of the quail habitat in this part of the state is on private land, so make sure to obtain written permission from the landowner prior to hunting.

Central Utah: In central Utah, the highest concentrations of California quail are in urban areas, which limits most hunting opportunities. The highest populations of quail are found in and around Tooele City.

Southeastern Utah: Brood production of California quail was good this year in southeastern Utah. Quail are not widespread in this region, but there are some populations near farmlands along the Colorado and Green rivers, as well as in lower Huntington Canyon and along the Price River.

Southern Utah: California quail had good production this year in the Sevier Valley area. They can also be found near Fillmore and Beaver, but they are low in numbers and mostly found on private property in that area. Utah's native quail species, Gambel's, can be found in brushy washes in western Washington County, which had another increase in quail production this year.

Tips for hunting quail

California and Gambel's quail are hunted using similar methods — just in different habitats. When hunting Gambel's quail, look for brushy foothills, Joshua trees, dry washes and draws with black brush or desert almond. California quail may be spotted in washes full of water and brushy cover, and both species will eat flowers from grasses, trees and shrubs, as well as seeds and leaves.

"It's best to hunt quail with a trained hunting dog, since quail would rather hunker down and hide than fly away," Talley said. "Holding the quail in place with a dog will enable you to get close enough to flush the birds and get a shot. If you don't have a dog, you can still hunt quail successfully. If you get close enough to quail as they are sprinting before taking flight, you can still get a good shot."

Youth and beginner hunts

The statewide youth pheasant hunt will take place from Oct. 26-31, and pheasants will be released just before the hunt. The statewide youth quail hunt will take place from Oct. 26-28.

If you were 17 years of age or younger on July 31, and you've completed Hunter Education, you can participate in the hunts. If you haven't yet finished Hunter Education — and you're at least 12 years old — you still might be able to participate through Utah's Trial Hunting program. You must also have a hunting license and follow all of the state's upland game hunting rules. Find all the youth hunting opportunities in Utah on the DWR website.

The DWR and several partners will also be hosting several youth and beginner hunts around the state, including:

You can find additional details about the events on the DWR website.

Upland Game Slam

To add an extra challenge to your hunts this fall, consider participating in the Upland Game Slam. Similar to the Utah Waterfowl Slam, it encourages hunters to harvest a variety of upland game species, while generating money to help fund a variety of habitat and upland game-related projects.

Hunters complete a slam by harvesting the required amount of the target species. Each slam is designed to give you an extra challenge while you're hunting, as well as the opportunity to earn a commemorative, collectible coin. The entry fee is $20 for hunters 18 years of age or older, or $10 for hunters 17 years of age or younger.

The newest addition, the "Appetizer Slam" includes some of Utah's smaller game birds, including California quail, Gambel's quail and mourning dove. To complete the slam, hunters must harvest one of each of the three species within a single hunting season. Learn more about how to participate in the various Upland Game Slams on the DWR website.

The slam is just one source of funding for upland game in Utah. The Wildlife Habitat Account (or Habitat Council) has funded upland game habitat work for several years. Last year, the council allocated over $333,000 to upland game habitat projects.

Check the 2024-25 Upland Game and Turkey Guidebook for details on the regulations and legal weapons for hunting each upland game species.