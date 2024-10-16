California expands access to traditional healing for substance use treatment

“CMS’ approval is first and foremost the fulfillment of the efforts of our tribal leader and Urban Indian Organization partners whose vision and steadfast advocacy made this a priority,” said State Medicaid Director Tyler Sadwith. “I am immensely proud that California tribal and Urban Indian communities now have access to culturally based traditional healing practices through Medi-Cal, marking a historic step toward health equity and honoring the rich traditions of our diverse Native communities.”

“It is vital that we honor our traditional ways of healing and understand they are as important and valuable as Western medicine,” said Kiana Maillet, licensed therapist and owner of Hiichido Licensed Clinical Social Worker Professional Corporation. “Traditional healing is deeply engrained in our blood memory, our cultures, and our communities. Without it, we are missing a piece of who we are. As we continue to regain access to traditional ways – ways that our ancestors were punished for in the past – we move forward with healing from historical traumas and improving the health of our future generations.”

Starting January 1, 2025, IHCPs can request Medi-Cal reimbursement for Traditional Healer and Natural Helper Services provided to residents of qualifying counties. In the coming months, the state will consult with tribes and tribal partners to develop guidance.

In 2019, Governor Newsom apologized on behalf of the State of California to California Native American peoples, and announced the creation of the California Truth and Healing Council. Through collaborative and consultative work of the Council, the Governor’s Office of Tribal Affairs, and tribes across the state, a number of policies and programs have been developed so that the state can better address historical injustices and support tribes and tribal work in everything from health to climate.

Medi-Cal coverage for traditional healer and natural helper services strengthens the longstanding investments the state has made to expand SUD prevention, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction resources for California tribal and Urban Indian communities through the Tribal MAT Project.

This work also builds on the state’s broader efforts to address the opioid crisis and overdose epidemic, which is outlined in the Governor’s Master Plan for Tackling the Fentanyl and Opioid Crisis and on opioids.ca.gov, a one-stop tool for Californians seeking resources for prevention and treatment, as well as information on how California is working to hold Big Pharma and drug traffickers accountable in this crisis. More information on the state’s efforts can be found here.