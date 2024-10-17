Spotlight Feature Films to launch International Distribution at Mipcom & AFM with Festival winning top thriller THE RIDE

Winning Script to Winning Feature

Spotlight Feature Films announces the availability of "The Ride," featuring Paul Sorvino in his final role, with a full release in the U. S. in December.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spotlight Feature Films is excited to announce that "The Ride," a thrilling new title, is officially available for purchase in foreign markets with a full release in the U.S. this coming December!Spotlight Feature Films will be exhibiting The Ride along with other films for its first time at Mipcom International Television and Film Market this October followed by the American Film Market (AFM)."THE RIDE" starring SAVANAH JOECKEL is a female driver road thriller with a hint of some familiar faces such asPAUL SORVINO, DEAN CAIN, DB SWEENEY & DEE DEE SORVINO."We are deeply honored to have Paul Sorvino star in his final film, 'The Ride,' just a year before his passing. This film is dedicated to his memory and lasting legacy," says Jessica Roszko, President of Spotlight Feature Films.Spotlight Feature Films represents top indie films and is dedicated to empowering filmmakers by offering customized services to ensure each project thrives. From global promotion to personalized support and strategic guidance, we help filmmakers connect their stories with the right audiences worldwide.In The Ride, we proudly present Paul Sorvino's final on-screen performance, a release that pays tribute to his remarkable legacy. The Ride is an award-winning film at festivals worldwide, and it was the 2019 short script contest winner for the Spotlight International Film Festival.This film marks another significant achievement for Spotlight Feature Films.Now available for purchase, The Ride is set for international success, with Spotlight actively pursuing distribution deals across multiple global markets. In addition, Spotlight Feature Films is seeking fresh content to showcase worldwide.You can find this and other films Spotlight Feature Films represents in their company pages in the Cinando online catalog and The Film Catalogue

THE RIDE I Official Trailer (2024) [NR]

