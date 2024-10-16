BeyondTrust Releases Cybersecurity Predictions for 2025 and Beyond

BeyondTrust experts predict a paradigm shift in security strategies as identity risks and quantum threats take center stage

Top cybersecurity threats include the evolution of the AI2, quantum computing, and cyber insurance

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global cybersecurity leader protecting Paths to Privilege™, today released its annual forecast of cybersecurity trends for 2025 and beyond. Authored by BeyondTrust experts Morey J. Haber, Chief Security Officer; Christopher Hills, Chief Security Strategist; James Maude, Field Chief Technology Officer; and Mike Machado, Chief Information Security Officer, the predictions outline emerging threats and disruptive technologies that are expected to redefine security strategies in the coming years.

Prediction #1: AI2 Bursts the Bubble

AI2, or the "Artificial Inflation" of Artificial Intelligence, is set to see its hype deflate across industries. While AI will remain useful for basic automation and workflows, much of the over-promised capabilities, particularly in security, will fall short in 2025. The focus will shift toward practical AI applications that enhance security without overwhelming organizations with marketing noise.

Prediction #2: Quantum Computing Threats Loom Large

Quantum computing will challenge existing cryptographic defenses, especially for large organizations. While NIST's post-quantum encryption standards were released in 2024, the transition to these new standards will be gradual. Larger enterprises, particularly in finance, must begin planning for this quantum shift to protect sensitive data.

Prediction #3: Hidden Paths to Privilege Become the New Battleground

In 2025, attackers will increasingly target obscure identity paths—convoluted trust relationships and hidden entitlements—that can grant privileged access. These minor identity issues will evolve into significant security risks, forcing organizations to reassess their identity and access hygiene to avoid lateral movement and privilege escalation attacks.

Prediction #4: Reverse Identity Theft Takes Center Stage

Expect a rise in reverse identity theft, where stolen breach data is improperly merged with additional personal information to create false digital identities. This trend will complicate identity security as organizations struggle to differentiate between legitimate and fraudulent personas.

Prediction #5: Planned Obsolescence Forces Hardware Overhaul

As Microsoft ends support for Windows 10 in late 2025, millions of systems will become obsolete. Many of these systems lack the hardware capabilities required to run Windows 11, pushing organizations toward hardware upgrades or alternative operating systems. The result will be a massive influx of outdated devices vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Prediction #6: Cyber Insurance Plays Catch-Up

Cyber insurance carriers will need to reassess policies as AI and quantum computing introduce new risks. In 2025, expect carriers to revise their terms to include exclusions related to AI and quantum risks, much like traditional exclusions for acts of war. This will push businesses to adopt new cyber-resilient practices to maintain insurance coverage.

BeyondTrust’s Long-Term Cybersecurity Projections

In addition to these immediate threats, BeyondTrust experts project longer-term cybersecurity trends:

Prediction #7: The End of Malware Dominance

Malware as a primary threat vector will decline as attackers increasingly exploit identity and access vulnerabilities. Organizations must shift their focus to protecting identities and reducing the blast radius of compromised accounts.

Prediction #8: Satellite Connectivity Disrupts Traditional Networks

With advances in satellite connectivity, traditional 5G and broadband networks will face stiff competition. This shift will introduce new attack surfaces as satellite communication becomes a more widespread alternative.

“Looking ahead helps us anticipate where cyber threat actors will undoubtedly go, and preparing for what’s ahead makes all the difference in risk management effectiveness,” said Morey Haber, Chief Security Officer at BeyondTrust. “At BeyondTrust, we aim to deliver the best security solutions to address these future attack vectors and help our customers stay ahead of emerging threats.”

More details and insights on each prediction, as well as additional predictions can be found on the BeyondTrust blog: Top Cybersecurity Trend Predictions for 2025+.

