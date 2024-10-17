REMIXED Publishes A Designer’s Guide to Finishing Processes in Print Production

Foil Stamping Rolls REMIXED: the branding agency logo

Finishing processes play a crucial role in print production, adding final touches that significantly enhance the look and feel of printed pieces.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REMIXED, a full-service branding and integrated marketing agency, is excited to announce the release of a new article titled “Understanding Finishing Processes: A Guide for Designers,” specifically created for ad agency designers and those practicing independently. The article explores essential finishing techniques in print production that can significantly enhance the tactile and visual appeal of printed materials, providing designers with insights to elevate their work to the next level.

In today’s competitive market, designers are constantly seeking ways to differentiate their printed products and deliver memorable experiences. This new post covers key processes such as die-cutting, embossing, debossing, and varnishing, explaining how each technique can add value and dimension to design projects.

"At Remixed, we believe that finishing processes like die-cutting, embossing, and UV coating are more than just enhancements—they’re essential tools for creating memorable, tactile experiences that elevate brand perception," says Doug Berger, CEO of Remixed: the branding agency. "When designers understand and integrate these techniques, they open up a world of possibilities to transform print materials into high-impact, sensory-driven assets that leave a lasting impression."

The article also offers practical insights into how these techniques can be applied to common design projects such as business cards, sales materials, menus, and packaging, helping designers make informed decisions that align with their brand goals and creative visions.

Read the full article on REMIXED’s website here: Understanding Finishing Processes: A Guide for Designers (https://r3mx.com/understanding-finishing-processes-a-guide-for-designers/).

About Remixed

REMIXED is a full-service, multi-disciplinary branding and integrated marketing agency that develops brands and their respective messaging, strategies, and tactics. These initiatives are articulated through print, broadcast, web, social media, and interaction campaigns, which are designed to elevate and fortify brands, connecting customers with their audiences — driving growth. At REMIXED, we deliver expertly crafted® brand elevation through comfortable collaboration and data-driven design.

