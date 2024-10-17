Rethinking DEI—The Bold Conversation Sparked by 'Confessions of a Black Academic'

"Confessions of a Black Academic: A Memoir" Out Now

Highlighting A Career Spanning Four Decades Retired University President Alvin J. Schexnider Navigates Racism in Higher Education in Latest Book

Reading this book, one learns intricacies of higher education-the good, bad, and the ugly. His words are powerful and should be read not only by Black academics but by anyone in higher education.” — – Marybeth Gasman – Forbes

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his latest book, "Confessions of a Black Academic – A Memoir," distinguished retired university president Alvin J. Schexnider shares his deeply personal experiences as an African American academician and the blatant racial challenges he experienced along with his successes. The book is published by McFarland, one of the leading publishers of academic nonfiction In the U.S.

"Confessions of a Black Academic" is an account of the author’s 40-year year career in mostly senior and top management positions in white and historically black colleges (HBCUs). A political scientist and expert on urban policy, his unique lens takes us on a journey from the early days of affirmative action and equal employment opportunity to the current era of diversity, equity and inclusion with a perspective only someone of his stature could address.

In commenting Alvin Schexnider states: “Confessions is a study in contrasts of experiences at White and Black universities regarding mission, leadership, resources and organization culture. As an HBCU alum my personal commitment is to provide recommendations and support about what can be done to enable these iconic institutions to strengthen the vitality, efficacy and diversity of American higher education.”

Additional Takeaways from the Book:

1. How events of his youth shaped his views on race, including segregation, the execution of a Black man in his hometown, lynching in the South, and the pervasive opposition and violence spawned by the civil rights movement.

2. The continuing role of race in the recruitment, promotion and retention of Black faculty.

3. Contrasts affirmative action and diversity and argues that diversity is more likely to benefit ethnic groups other than Blacks, based on current trends in higher education.

4. His belief that excessive attention to athletics over academic considerations hinders a university’s development as an institution of higher learning.

5. It concludes with a chapter on the future of historically Black colleges and universities, a sector of higher education that received unprecedented attention following the murder of George Floyd but has since declined noticeably.

About The Author:

Alvin J. Schexnider is a retired university president living in Chesapeake, Virginia. He is now the principal consultant at Schexnider & Associates, LLC. His practice is limited to board governance, executive coaching and strategy.​​ Alvin has led three institutions of higher education including two Historically Black Universities. He is an award-winning author who has written extensively about​ leadership and governance. Alvin has spoken at numerous conferences and workshops and he is the recipient of several honors and awards. This is his fourth book and his articles have appeared in the Chronicle of Higher Education, Inside Higher Ed, Diverse-Issues in Higher Education and Trusteeship. For more information visit https://www.schexniderllc.com

