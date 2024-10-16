O'ShaughnaHill Surety & Insurance, Inc. Welcomes Ronna Bell as Director of Agent Relations

Ronna Bell Brings Over a Decade of Industry Experience to Strengthen Agent Support and Relations at OSI

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- O'ShaughnaHill Surety & Insurance, Inc. (OSI),a leader in the bail bond surety industry, proudly announces the addition of Ronna Bell as its new Director of Agent Relations. With more than a decade of experience, including serving as Chief Operations Officer at Palmetto Surety, Ronna is poised to further strengthen OSI’s agent partnerships and provide strategic support to ensure agent success.

During her time at Palmetto Surety, Ronna oversaw all departments, implementing Standard Operating Procedures that optimized functions from inventory management to forfeitures. She worked closely with eight state insurance divisions, building relationships and deepening state officials' understanding of the bail bond industry. Ronna’s dedication to ensuring the long-term stability of the industry is evident in her active participation in eight state bail bond associations and her collaborations with state lobbyists.

Her leadership extended to assisting over 2,000 bail agents in their daily operations, enabling them to thrive in a competitive environment. As a newly licensed Florida agent, Ronna combines fresh insight with her extensive background to offer unparalleled support to OSI’s network of agents.

In her role at OSI, Ronna will focus on building and nurturing strong relationships with bail bond agents across the country. She will ensure that agents have access to the resources, tools, and support they need to succeed. Additionally, she will play a pivotal role in expanding OSI’s nationwide agent network and enhancing communication channels to support agent growth.

Peter Hill, Co-Founder and CEO of OSI, shared, “We are thrilled to welcome Ronna to our team. Her deep industry knowledge and leadership experience will be invaluable as we continue to build strong relationships with our agents and elevate the services we provide. We look forward to the impact she will have in her new role.”

For more information about O'ShaughnaHill Surety & Insurance, Inc. and its services, please visit https://www.oshaughnahill.com/.

About O'ShaughnaHill Surety & Insurance, Inc.

O'ShaughnaHill Surety & Insurance, Inc. (OSI) is a leading provider of bail bond surety services, offering comprehensive support and resources to bail bond agents across the United States. Founded by licensed bail agents, OSI is committed to empowering agents through 24/7 support, cutting-edge technology, and tailored solutions. The company provides personalized services to ensure agents are equipped to succeed in an evolving industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.