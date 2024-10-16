Celebrating Hamilton’s Seniors at 2024 Senior Awards Event

HAMILTON, ON – Last night, the City of Hamilton recognized seniors in Hamilton for their outstanding volunteer contributions to the community at the 29th annual Senior of the Year Awards, held at Michelangelo’s Events and Conference Centre.

The Senior of the Year Award program celebrates seniors aged 65 and older who generously contribute their time and talents to enrich our community's social, cultural, or civic life.

“As Mayor for the City of Hamilton, it is an honour and a privilege to celebrate the 29th Annual Senior of the Year Awards, recognizing the incredible contributions and achievements of Hamilton seniors who continue to inspire and shape our city in so many ways. They have been volunteers, mentors, teachers, and community leaders – pouring their hearts into a variety causes that touch lives across our city,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “I am truly grateful for the opportunity to recognize all of the nominees who have committed a lifetime of energy and passion to making our city a better place for all. This event celebrates their legacy and impact on all of us.”

The City and its community partners are committed to making Hamilton an age-friendly community by offering a variety of programs and services that address the health and social needs of older adults and seniors, supporting the City’s vision to be the best place to raise a child and age successfully.

“The Senior of the Year Awards is a testament to the remarkable individuals in our senior community whose hard work and commitment have touched so many lives. As we celebrate 29 years of this tradition, we are reminded of the strength and resilience our seniors bring to Hamilton,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “We are proud to honour their accomplishments and look forward to many more years of recognizing their vital contributions.”

The City congratulates and thanks all the award nominees. View a complete listing of this year’s recipients