Mike Thakur Lists Viral Burned-Down Mansion for $8 Million to Fund New Project: Restoring 200-Year-Old Crimble Hall

Mike Thakur's New YouTube Series, Restoring Crimble Hall

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mike Thakur , a Texas-based entrepreneur and renowned content creator, is excited to announce that his viral restoration project, the burned-down mansion in Franklin, TN, has officially hit the market for $8,000,000. After captivating audiences worldwide when he purchased the burned-down mansion last year for $1,500,000, Mike continued to spark imagination as he vlogged the remarkable transformation on his YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/@realmikethakur Mike is now selling the property to fund his next ambitious project: restoring Crimble Hall, a historic British landmark in his hometown of Rochdale in the UK.Why Sell the Mansion?“The burned-down mansion was a passion project that gained lots of attention,” Mike explains. “I’m selling it to focus on something more personal. It’s not just a renovation project; it’s a chance to bring a piece of my own history back to life, honoring the past while creating a future that reflects both my journey and the community I come from.”Crimble Hall: A Personal and Historical RestorationCrimble Hall, a once-cherished dining venue in Rochdale, boasts a rich history dating back to 1810. The hall, which garnered accolades such as two AA Rosettes and a Michelin Knife and Fork award for its famed ‘Peacock Room,’ closed its doors in 2019, leaving the community wondering what would become of this local treasure. Now, five years later, Mike Thakur is stepping in to save the day with his latest YouTube series, Restoring Crimble Hall.“Crimble Hall holds a special place in my heart,” says Mike. “I grew up within walking distance of the hall, and my parents still live just a few streets away. Not only that, it’s where Linda and I celebrated our wedding 30 years ago. Having the opportunity to restore the very place that means so much to me and my family is a dream come true.”Located in Bamford, an affluent suburb within Greater Manchester, Crimble Hall was once a bustling venue that served the local community for generations. The new YouTube series will follow Mike as he restores the hall to its former glory, transforming it into a private residence. One of the highlights of the project will be turning the grand room where he gave his wedding speech into part of the new master suite—a poignant way to blend his personal history with the future of the home.The YouTube Series: Restoring Crimble HallRestoring Crimble Hall will take viewers behind the scenes of the renovation, from architectural challenges to personal milestones. Episodes will document the highs and lows of bringing a historic property back to life, with Mike balancing life between the US and UK throughout the process.“This series isn’t just about restoring a building,” Mike says. “It’s about reconnecting with my roots, celebrating the history and culture of the area, and sharing that journey with a global audience. We’ll be digging into the heritage of the hall, uncovering hidden stories, and preserving the character of this incredible venue while giving it a fresh start.”The series promises a unique blend of history, entrepreneurship, and heartfelt storytelling, as Mike and his family breathe new life into Crimble Hall, sharing both the emotional and technical aspects of the renovation.Mike’s Journey: From Viral Sensation to Historic RestorationIn 2023, Mike’s YouTube channel gained worldwide attention with his viral journey of restoring the burned-down mansion in Franklin, TN. Now, with hundreds of thousands of viewers eagerly following his next move, Restoring Crimble Hall marks the latest chapter in Mike’s mission to combine his love for restoration with meaningful storytelling.“This is a full-circle moment for me,” Mike shares. “I’ve worked on some incredible projects, but Crimble Hall is different. It’s personal and I can’t wait to share it.”What’s Next?Restoring Crimble Hall launches soon with Mike already working on the renovation. The series offers an inside look at every step of the restoration process, from tackling architectural challenges to celebrating personal moments. As Mike breathes new life into Crimble Hall, viewers will be treated to a captivating blend of history, adventure, and community spirit.About Mike Thakur:Mike Thakur is an award-winning CEO, content creator, and entrepreneur who has captured the attention of millions with his bold, adventurous approach to life and business. Known for his viral YouTube restorations and impact-driven leadership, Mike continues to inspire audiences around the world with projects that blend entrepreneurship, creativity, and purpose.

