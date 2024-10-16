Positor AI. Earns Third Place at G-Star Audition's Scale-up League for AI Deep Tech Innovation

Official Launched in October, Emerging as a Leading Innovator in Technology

NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Circle Inc. (CEO: Karl Lim) participated as an exhibitor at the recent Gyeonggi Startup Summit (South Summit Korea) and introduced 'Positor', an AI-powered SaaS service that supports global game publishing services. Hosted by Gyeonggi Province and co-organized by the Gyeonggido Business and Science Accelerator and Spain's SOUTH SUMMIT, the event attracted 12,000 visitors. It served as a global exhibition for tech startups, facilitating $39 million in investment consultations. Positor AI ' provides a variety of innovative AI-based SaaS solutions that allow game publishers and game developers to increase the efficiency of global publishing work by experiencing AAA game localization in real time based on an advanced AI localization engine that can automatically correct errors and implement natural language by understanding the context.In particular, it innovatively reduces time and manpower by up to 90% compared to existing solutions, while also achieving a high customer satisfaction rate due to expert inspections.On another note, Circle Inc. distinguished itself in the AI deep tech sector by securing third place in the Scale-up League at the G-Star Audition, part of the Gyeonggi Startup Summit in September 2024.The G-Star Audition is a global startup pitching contest designed to identify and support innovative startups. The competition covers a range of fields, including AI, biotechnology, and other cutting-edge technologies, offering growth opportunities for startups less than 7 years old. This year's event saw intense competition, with a 42:1 competition rate in the preliminary round. It was divided into three categories: PreLeague (all fields), Scaleup League (deep tech), and ESG League (sustainability and social problem-solving)."We are honored that Circle Inc.'s Positor AI has once again been recognized for its technological innovation and global growth potential,” said Karl Lim, CEO of Circle Inc. “We remain committed to advancing cutting-edge technology that empowers game publishers and enables leading game companies to reach their full potential in the global market."Circle Inc. is set to officially launch its Positor AI service in October 2024. The company will also showcase an enhanced version of Positor AI at G-star 2024, an international game show in Busan, South Korea, providing a platform to introduce the technology to global game companies.

