TEXAS FARM AND RANCH FAMILIES HONORED BY COMMISSIONER SID MILLER AT THE 50TH FAMILY LAND HERITAGE CELEBRATION

61 historic farms and ranches from 43 counties were honored for their agricultural heritage

AUSTIN – Last week, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) honored 61 farms and ranches from 43 Texas counties at the 50th Annual Family Land Heritage (FLH) ceremony. Commissioner Miller was joined by legendary Pro Rodeo announcer Terry Starnes as master of ceremonies and renowned Cowboy poet and entertainer Red Steagall, whose wit and musicianship added to the celebration. The Family Land Heritage program recognizes Texas families who have preserved their farms and ranches in continuous agricultural production for 100 years, a testament to their dedication and resilience.

“For 50 years, this program has celebrated the unshakable commitment of Texas landowners who’ve worked their land for generations,” said Commissioner Miller. “Over 5,000 families have been honored through the Family Land Heritage program, and that’s a Texas-sized legacy of hard work, heritage, and the kind of grit that makes our state strong.”

This year, Commissioner Miller also recognized the winners of the 2024 “Texas Agriculture Matters” quilt block competition at the Family Land Heritage Ceremony. Participating quilters created patterns from a selection of natural fibers. The Texas Department of Agriculture asked quilters to include one unique piece of cotton fabric that personally represents family, history, or heritage. The winning blocks have been woven together into one beautiful quilt.

“The quilt competition submissions are always an outstanding example of talent and creativity,” Commissioner Miller said. “These folks spend countless hours handcrafting beautiful quilt blocks showcasing Texas agriculture.”

With the generous support of our sponsors, no taxpayer dollars were used to hold the Family Land Heritage event. Our proud sponsors include:

Cavender's Texas Farm Bureau Bluebell Creameries AG Workers Insurance Hargrove Crop Insurance Independent Cattlemen's Association of Texas McCoy's Building Supply Ranching Heritage Association Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Texas Poultry Federation Capital Farm Credit Berdoll Pecans Dos Margaritas Salsa La Casita Hot Sauce Triple L Glamour Goat Company Old Bones Chilli Co. Texas Corn Producers Texas Cotton Producers Topo Chico

“Every Texan living today owes a debt of gratitude to the generations of Texas farmers and ranchers who have kept our agricultural heritage alive,” Commissioner Miller said. “It is my highest honor and privilege to celebrate the resilience, commitment, and love for the land that shaped the rich tapestry of our agricultural heritage every year. Texas remains the last best place because of these families. May God continue to bless them and the wonderful legacy they leave behind.”

