The Listening Party Is the Only Listening Party: Exclusive Industry Event at Penthouse Studios

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE LISTENING PARTY Pt. 3 - Premier Industry Event at Penthouse Studios Hub Studios x SNS Presents THE LISTENING PARTY Pt. 3, one of the most impactful "pass the aux" industry events in NYC, taking place from 9 PM to 1 AM at the renowned Penthouse Studios.The Listening Party is an evening that unites artists, music enthusiasts, and industry professionals under one roof for a night of music discovery and networking. Hosted by producer Skoopz, alongside rappers Jay R. and SNS, this edition of The Listening Party promises to be bigger and better than ever.Held at the prestigious Penthouse Studios (723 7th Ave, Penthouse Floor, NY), the event will feature exclusive listens of new and unreleased tracks from some of New York’s finest up-and-coming artists, such as Swift Got a Bag, Lion Queen , Big Take, Destiny Day, and many more. This is a premier opportunity for both emerging talent and seasoned professionals to connect, share, and collaborate.“With the success of the previous events, this is an opportunity that no artist should miss,” says Jay R., one of the Listening Party hosts. “Pt. 2 was really a movie. There was so much talent in the room.”Reminiscing about the last event, DJ Skoopz adds, “We had NY, CT, LA, Delaware and Jersey, all in the same spot going crazy. Nothing but heavy hitters in the building.”With A&Rs in attendance, this event doubles as a showcase for artists hoping to get discovered and take their careers to the next level. Attendees can also expect special guest appearances, including artists Steph G., Mo Dubb, Acito and Samar Foe.Tickets:- Early Bird ( Eventbrite ): $25- General Admission: $30- VIP (includes complimentary drink): $50- Door Price: $40 (subject to availability)Tickets are limited. For more details and to purchase tickets, follow us on Instagram: @sns_icygang, @producerskoopz, and @jayrthisislitt.For media inquiries or press passes, please contact Kala Jerzy at kala@trestle.com or 646-286-3168.See you at the Penthouse!

