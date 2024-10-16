Experts Explore Impact of Colonization on Indigenous Peoples of the Americas

A discussion on the history and current state of Indigenous Peoples in America

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Anti-Racism Initiative of the G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20), the world's leading organization focused on the intersection of faith and policy, is bringing together indigenous leaders, cultural experts, and global advocates to discuss the historical and present-day effects of colonization on Indigenous Peoples of the Americas.Ja:no's Bowen, Director of Seneca Language at Allegany Territory, Seneca Nation, and a featured speaker at the upcoming webinar, emphasized the importance of cultural revitalization:"Indigenous peoples continue to face systemic racism, yet there has been a global resurgence of Indigenous knowledge. Learning one's Indigenous language and culture has a powerful impact on the lives of many, reducing depression while providing a sense of purpose. This is a beautiful example of resilience."The virtual meeting titled "Resilience and Revitalization: Unveiling the Impact of Colonization on Indigenous Peoples of the Americas" will take place on October 17, 2024 at 12:00 PM Mountain Time (US and Canada). The webinar aims to address topics such as the effects of colonization on indigenous languages and cultural practices, strategies for cultural revitalization, and the impact of reconnecting with indigenous heritage on mental health and well-being.Speakers will include:· Ja:no's Bowen – Director, Seneca Language, Allegany Territory, Seneca Nation; Member, G20 Interfaith Forum Anti-Racism Initiative· Fany González Panama – Pueblo Kuna, Mujeres Kunas Artesanas· Francisco Morales – Global Council Trustee, Latin America and the Caribbean, United Religions InitiativeThe event is sponsored by the G20 Interfaith Forum Anti-Racism Initiative, International Academy for Multicultural Cooperation, Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous Peoples, and United Religions Initiative.Register for the webinar here: https://bit.ly/resilience-and-revitalization About the G20 Interfaith ForumThe G20 Interfaith Forum seeks global solutions by collaborating with religious thought leaders and political representatives to help shape the overall G20 agenda. It draws on the vital roles that religious institutions and beliefs play in world affairs, reflecting a rich diversity of institutions, ideas, and values.For more information, please visit www.g20interfaith.org

