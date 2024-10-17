Author Shawn Richard-Davis Shines a Light on the Lingering Impacts of Domestic Violence

"Setting Aside Silence (One Word At A Time) A Domestic Violence Word Journey for Survivors and Their Loved Ones," by Shawn Richard-Davis

Richard-Davis raises awareness regarding the mental health challenges plaguing millions of women, men and children in America as a result of domestic violence.

Even exposure to domestic violence increases the risk of depression, PTSD, anxiety, isolation and suicidal thoughts.” — Shawn Richard-Davis, Survivor Advocate and Author

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Domestic Violence affects as many as 33% of women and 25% of men in the United States, either as a survivor or as one who is exposed to domestic violence. According to a 2022 report entitled “Teen Dating Violence,” 65% of teens report being psychologically abused. As the nation observes Domestic Violence Awareness this month, Author Shawn Richard Davis is helping survivors and families confront the long-term mental health consequences faced by survivors of domestic violence and their families.“The harsh reality is that even the exposure to domestic violence increases the risk of depression, PTSD, anxiety, isolation and suicidal thoughts,” says Shawn Richard-Davis, survivor advocate and author of the book, Setting Aside Silence. “We have millions of individuals in the United States whose mental illness is connected to the trauma of domestic violence either experienced or witnessed and it must be addressed.”The American Psychiatric Association research shows that domestic violence is a significant contributor to one's mental ill-being, for both adults and teens.Shawn Richard-Davis, an author and seasoned domestic violence advocate, tackles these issues head-on in her book, Setting Aside Silence: One Word at a Time. The book delves into the traumatic mental health effects that domestic violence leaves behind, not only for the victims but also for their families and communities. With a focus on healing and recovery, Richard-Davis encourages readers to break the silence, confront the trauma, and begin their journey toward emotional and mental wholeness.“Domestic violence doesn’t just end when the abuse stops; its effects linger for years, often manifesting as deep emotional and psychological pain,” says Shawn Richard-Davis. “My hope is that Setting Aside Silence serve as a guide for survivors and their families to understand the long-term impact of trauma and begin the path toward healing and safe, healthy relationships.”As Domestic Violence Awareness Month highlights the tragedy and epidemic of domestic violence, Setting Aside Silence serves as a timely and essential resource for those affected by abuse.A Call to Action for Awareness and HealingThis October, Richard-Davis urges the public to consider the broader implications of domestic violence. “The mental health of survivors is often overlooked. Through this book, I want to ensure survivors and their families understand that the journey toward healing is possible. By confronting trauma openly and with support, we can help save lives,” she shares.Nancy Murphy, a survivor and retired executive director of Northwest Family Life in Seattle Washington, praises Setting Aside Silence for its sensitive yet powerful message. “This book is a beacon of hope. It not only guides survivors on their healing journey but also offers comfort to those supporting them. It’s an invaluable resource during Domestic Violence Awareness Month and beyond.”A Comprehensive Approach to Domestic ViolenceSetting Aside Silence is the culmination of four years of research, focus groups with survivors, and Richard-Davis' nearly three decades of advocacy work. The book provides a deep understanding of the roots of domestic violence and the mental health challenges it triggers, offering practical tools and emotional support to help survivors reclaim their lives.Richard-Davis emphasizes the importance of open dialogue during this critical time. “Awareness months like this remind us to speak up and not let domestic violence remain hidden. Breaking the silence is the first step towards healing.”About Shawn Richard-DavisShawn Richard-Davis is an author, speaker, and long-time domestic violence advocate with over 28 years of experience as a probation counselor for the City of Seattle. Passionate about helping survivors reclaim their lives, she has been a trusted ally for thousands of individuals affected by domestic violence. Shawn holds a degree in Criminal Justice and Police Science from Seattle University. Her latest book, Setting Aside Silence: One Word at a Time, offers critical insights into domestic violence and its lasting effects on mental health. She lives in Seattle with her husband of 39 years, Gregory, and together they have two children. To learn more about Setting Aside Silence or to book Shawn Richard-Davis for a speaking engagement, visit www.ShawnRichard-Davis.com

Author Shawn Richard-Davis on ABC News 4 in Seattle

