Chest Drainage Devices Market on Track to Hit USD 1.3 Billion by 2031, Growing at a 5.4% CAGR with a Focus on Lung Re-expansion Solutions| Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders and Increase in Thoracic and Cardiac Surgeries Globally Augmenting Chest Drainage Devices Market Size

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc. , Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Transparency Market Research, the global chest drainage devices market was worth US$ 799.6 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.4 % between 2023 and 2031.

Chest drainage devices are medical tools designed to remove air, fluid, or blood from the pleural space, the area between the lungs and the chest wall. These devices are crucial for patients suffering from conditions such as pneumothorax (collapsed lung), hemothorax (accumulation of blood in the pleural space), pleural effusion (fluid buildup), or post-surgical recovery from procedures like thoracic surgery and cardiac surgeries. The purpose of chest drainage devices is to re-establish proper lung expansion, improve breathing, and prevent further complications by maintaining a controlled drainage environment.

Prominent Players Operating in the Chest Drainage Devices Industry

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Cardinal Health, Inc., Cook Medical, Getinge AB, ICU Medical, Inc., Medela AG, Medtronic, Redax S.p.a., Rocket Medical plc., Sinapi Biomedical, Teleflex Incorporated, Utah Medical Products, Inc. and Vygon SAS are some of the leading key players operating in the industry.

Chest Drainage Systems Market Overview

Chest drainage systems typically consist of chest tubes connected to drainage collection devices, which can be water-sealed or suction-based, depending on the type of drainage required. These devices are essential in emergency rooms, intensive care units, and surgical settings to ensure that patients maintain proper respiratory function during and after treatment.

The global chest drainage devices market is experiencing robust growth, driven by several benefits that make these devices essential in modern healthcare. One of the primary advantages of chest drainage devices is their critical role in treating life-threatening conditions such as pneumothorax, hemothorax, pleural effusion, and post-surgical complications.

These devices effectively remove air, fluids, and blood from the pleural space, helping to restore normal lung function and improving patient outcomes, particularly in emergency and post-operative care. Their ability to prevent complications like lung collapse or infections further underscores their importance in managing respiratory conditions.

Additionally, technological advancements in chest drainage systems have significantly boosted market growth. Modern chest drainage devices are increasingly compact, lightweight, and user-friendly, thereby making them more accessible for use in various healthcare settings, right from intensive care units to ambulatory care. Innovations such as digital monitoring and improved suction control have enhanced the efficiency and safety of these devices, allowing healthcare professionals to monitor drainage levels more accurately and adjust treatments in real time.

The rising prevalence of respiratory disorders and the increase in thoracic and cardiac surgeries globally are also fueling the demand for chest drainage devices. As the incidence of chronic diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, and trauma cases grows, the need for effective chest drainage systems becomes more pronounced. Furthermore, the growing aging population, who are more susceptible to such conditions, contributes to the expanding market.

Moreover, the increasing shift toward minimally invasive surgeries has led to the development of more advanced chest drainage devices that cater to these procedures. Minimally invasive surgeries result in less trauma to the body, reducing the risk of complications, but they still require effective post-operative drainage. These newer, more efficient devices are boosting market adoption among healthcare providers seeking better patient care with reduced hospital stays and faster recovery times.

In conclusion, the combination of essential medical benefits, continuous technological advancements, the rising global incidence of respiratory conditions, and the growing trend toward minimally invasive surgeries are collectively driving the expansion of the chest drainage devices market worldwide.

Chest Drainage Devices Market Regional Insights?

• North America generated the largest market value in 2023. The region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well.

North America is seeing a growing incidence of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, lung cancer, and the other thoracic conditions. This rise is directly boosting the demand for chest drainage devices, as these conditions often require drainage to remove excess air, fluid, or blood from the pleural space. Additionally, the increasing number of traumatic injuries, including those caused by accidents or surgeries, has further driven the need for chest drainage solutions, particularly in emergency care settings.

Chest Drainage Devices Market Segmentation

Product

Thoracic Drainage Systems

Analog

Digital

Trocar Drains

Unsecured Needles

Secured Needles

Pleural Drainage Catheters

PVC

Others

Thoracic Drainage Kits

Application

Thoracic Surgeries & Pulmonology

Cardiac Surgeries

General Intensive Care & Emergency Medicine

Infectious Diseases

Oncology & Pain Management

Military / Damage Control / Disaster Medicine

End-user

Hospitals & Specialty Clinic

Urgent Care or Outpatient Care

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Military Medical Facilities

Ambulance Services

