SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Xiao-I Corporation (AIXI) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Xiao-I Corporation (“Xiao-I” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AIXI). The lawsuit alleges that Xiao-I’s Offering Documents were negligently prepared and that Defendants’ statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and misleading and/or omitted material information about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Defendants had downplayed the true scope and severity of risks that Xiao-I faced due to certain of its Chinese shareholders’ non-compliance with Circular 37 Registration, including the Company’s inability to use Offering proceeds for intended business purposes; (ii) Xiao-I failed to comply with GAAP in preparing its financial statements; (iii) Defendants overstated Xiao-I’s efforts to remediate material weaknesses in the Company’s financial controls; (iv) Xiao-I was forced to incur significant R&D expenses to effectively compete in the AI industry; (v) Xiao-I downplayed the significant negative impact that such expenses would have on the Company’s business and financial results; (vi) accordingly, Xiao-I overstated its AI capabilities, R&D resources, and overall ability to compete in the AI market; and (vii) as a result of all the foregoing, there was a substantial likelihood that Xiao-I would fail to comply with the NASDAQ’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement.



If you bought shares of Xiao-I between March 9, 2023 and July 12, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/xiao-i/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 16, 2024.

