Yamazaki Home Partners with The Strategist for a Special Edition Forest Green Collection

New York, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking away from our usual monochromatic style, Yamazaki Home is proud to announce our latest collaboration with New York Magazine’s “The Strategist”!  We’ve chosen our best space-saving items to expand and elevate your home, now in special-edition Forest Green. We selected the new green colorway to serve as stylish home decor accents, which also complement our existing black and white offerings, enhancing any room’s aesthetic.

  1. Magnetic Storage Caddy - Steel + Wood - $35 With its super strong magnet, this ingenious cubby will tidy up any area! Ideal for storing spices and small kitchen essentials.
  2. Expandable Shoe Rack (18" H) - Steel - $88 Capable of holding up to 16 pairs of shoes, this shoe rack can fit just about anywhere.
  3. Leaning Storage Ladder - Steel - $66 A quiet favorite, this simple yet beloved design cleans up any living room or bedroom! Great for hanging throws, pants, scarves or towels.
  4. Slim Storage Cart (32" H) - Steel - $145 One of our best sellers, this narrow cart is perfect for maximizing space in tight areas, whether in the bathroom, kitchen or any small space.

This limited edition Forest Green collection is available next week—elevate your space with Yamazaki Home's timeless functionality and modern design.

Yamazaki Home is a 100-year-old Japanese brand that specializes in creating innovative home goods for every room. Our products range from kitchenware to coat racks and jewelry organizers, all designed to bring function and beauty to daily living. We firmly believe in providing better ways to keep everyday life nice and neat. Welcome to Yamazaki: Home, simplified.

Zack Blackwell
Yamazaki Home
3475641015
zachary.blackwell@theyamazakihome.com

