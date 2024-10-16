Yamazaki Home Partners with The Strategist for a Special Edition Forest Green Collection

New York, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking away from our usual monochromatic style, Yamazaki Home is proud to announce our latest collaboration with New York Magazine’s “The Strategist”! We’ve chosen our best space-saving items to expand and elevate your home, now in special-edition Forest Green. We selected the new green colorway to serve as stylish home decor accents, which also complement our existing black and white offerings, enhancing any room’s aesthetic.

This limited edition Forest Green collection is available next week—elevate your space with Yamazaki Home's timeless functionality and modern design.

Yamazaki Home is a 100-year-old Japanese brand that specializes in creating innovative home goods for every room. Our products range from kitchenware to coat racks and jewelry organizers, all designed to bring function and beauty to daily living. We firmly believe in providing better ways to keep everyday life nice and neat. Welcome to Yamazaki: Home, simplified.

