Legend Senior Living® Assumes Management of Two Senior Living Communities in Bucks County, PA

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living, with headquarters in Wichita, KS, has announced that it will assume operation of two Heartis senior living residences in Bucks County, PA. Heartis of Bucks County will become Revelle Senior Living of Bucks County and Heartis Village of Yardley will become The Remington of Yardley Personal Care & Memory Care. Revelle offers independent living, personal care and memory care, while The Remington offers personal care and memory care. This will make a total of 62 senior living properties operated or owned by Legend in six states, with eleven in Pennsylvania, four of which are in the Philadelphia area. Revelle is an upscale, resort-style, active lifestyle experience tailored to individual tastes in a contemporary setting. The Remington features a neoclassical style of architecture and interior design, described by Legend as "stately, refined, with curated experiences and cuisine." The transition to Legend management takes place immediately and will bring to both residences Legend's tailored service and care expertise developed over three decades in the senior living business.



“We're very excited to grow in Bucks County and serve even more Philadelphia-area seniors,” said Matt Buchanan, President of Legend Senior Living. “We love Pennsylvania and are thrilled for the opportunity to expand Legend's experienced approach to senior living. These two additions bring a compliment of amenities and modern design that people look for in senior living and we feel they will be a great fit for us. Our goal is for a seamless transition for residents to Legend's management while bringing the highest quality service experience.”

Both residences offer luxury apartments with many floor plan options. High-end amenities include full-service dining including casual and private dining options, a bistro, billiards and arcade game room, theater, full-service salon and barber and on-site rehab space.

Interested seniors, their families and members of the community are invited for private tours. Contact Revelle Senior Living of Bucks County at 945 York Road, Warminster, PA 18974, (267) 962-0100. Contact The Remington of Yardley at 255 Oxford Valley Road, Yardley, PA 19067, (267) 907-7977. Or visit LegendSeniorLiving.com.

ABOUT LEGEND SENIOR LIVING

Legend Senior Living® is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates over 60 residences – independent living, assisted living, memory care, and personal care – in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. Legend communities are certified as a Great Place to Work®.

