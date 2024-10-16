Steve Aoki Joins Neuro Gum as Investor, Backing the Brand Revolutionizing Mental Performance

The renowned DJ and entrepreneur supports Neuro Gum’s mission to empower better minds with the new generation of gum and mints

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2X Grammy-nominated producer, DJ, and entrepreneur Steve Aoki has officially invested in Neuro Gum, the rapidly growing brand offering functional gum and mints designed to boost mental clarity and energy.







Steve Aoki x Neuro Gum

Known for pushing the boundaries in music, fashion, and wellness, Aoki's decision to back Neuro Gum aligns with his dedication to enhancing human performance in all aspects of his life.

"I chose to invest in Neuro because I genuinely believe in the products and its benefits. I think it's important to support innovations that align with my values and lifestyle,” said Aoki. “Neuro Gum isn't just about energy—it's about promoting focus and mental clarity in a natural way, and I wanted to back something that I personally use and trust."

Founded on the belief that mental clarity, focus, and calm can be achieved through safe and effective formulations, Neuro Gum’s products contain scientifically backed ingredients that help optimize energy levels, concentration, and overall well-being. From Aoki’s rigorous tour schedule to his ventures in tech and health, Neuro Gum supports a lifestyle that demands consistent mental sharpness.

"We are thrilled and honored that Steve Aoki has joined the Neuro Gum family. As a global icon known for his unparalleled energy, creativity, and drive, his involvement is a testament to the power and potential that Neuro Gum has in creating this new generation of gum and mints!" shares Kent Yoshimura, Co-founder & CEO of Neuro Gum.

Since its launch, Neuro Gum has garnered a loyal following among entrepreneurs, athletes, and health-conscious individuals who prioritize their mental well-being. With Aoki’s investment, the company is poised to further expand its reach, continuing its journey to redefine how consumers approach cognitive performance.

Neuro Gum’s line of products is available online and at retailers nationwide, offering a smart solution to achieving the right state of mind safely and consistently. For more information about Neuro Gum and its products, visit neurogum.com.

About Neuro Gum

Neuro Gum offers a diverse range of products to suit different needs, including Energy & Focus (available in both gum and mints), Calm & Clarity, and Sleep & Recharge. Each product is carefully crafted from thoughtfully selected ingredients and undergoes rigorous lab testing to ensure efficacy and safety. With zero sugar and aspartame free, Neuro Gum is designed for those seeking a clean and convenient way to reach their optimal state of mind. Available on Amazon and in-store at Erewhon, Fresh Thyme, Sprout, and Whole Foods. Visit neurogum.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Monica Palma

NeuroGum

hello@neurogum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/735b95d3-b214-4d98-8a5e-adb3189e1d54

Steve Aoki x Neuro Gum Steve Aoki x Neuro Gum

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.