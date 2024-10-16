AutoScheduler.AI and Softeon Host LinkedIn Live Event: The Future of Warehouse Productivity: Strategies for Supply Chain Success

Free Event October 31, 2024, at 1:00 PM EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator announces that Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI, and Mark Fralick, CTO from Softeon, will discuss on a LinkedIn Live session the future of warehouse productivity and the strategies that will define success in today’s supply chain. The free event occurs on October 31, 2024, at 1:00 PM EDT.



As the warehouse management landscape evolves, businesses face increasing pressure to optimize operations, integrate advanced technologies, and respond to labor and demand volatility. In this session, Keith and Mark will explore the power of warehouse orchestration—a game-changing approach that combines automation, real-time data, and predictive analytics to maximize efficiency.

Sign up for the Live Event at: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7252297224133451776/comments/

“Whether your business is dealing with ongoing labor challenges or looking to future-proof your warehouse operations, this LinkedIn Live session will provide actionable insights to help you stay ahead in the rapidly changing world of supply chain management,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “Don’t miss this opportunity to hear about the innovations shaping the future of warehouse productivity.”

Attendees will learn:

How warehouse orchestration can optimize workflows, minimize downtime, and enhance labor productivity.

How to leverage technology to gain real-time operational visibility and improve decision-making.

What are the practical strategies for addressing the growing complexity of supply chain operations.



As CEO of AutoScheduler.AI, Keith Moore is a warehousing visionary, working with top Consumer Goods, Food, Beverage, Retail, and Distribution companies to drive efficiencies and improve on-time, in-full fulfillment. He is focused on bringing advanced technologies like AI and ML to the supply chain in network optimization and warehouse orchestration. Keith holds multiple patents in neural architecture search and supply chain planning. He has been published in trade journals and industry groups like SupplyChainBrain, Inbound Logistics, ISSA, and OTC for his work in logistics, cyber security, and predictive maintenance applications.

Mark Fralick serves as Softeon’s Chief Technology Officer, driving its architectural platform, deployment infrastructure, and operating platform. For his work as a WMS architect, he has been called the “Godfather of the Modern WMS.” Mark has been a leader in the Warehouse Management System sector for three decades and a pioneer in the development of WMS technologies. His expertise and strategic vision contribute to Softeon’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions, emphasizing optimizing value for its clientele.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI orchestrates warehouse activities directly on top of your WMS, optimizing operations for peak performance. Developed alongside industry leaders like P&G and successfully deployed at prominent companies such as Pepsi, General Mills, and Unilever, our AI and Machine Learning platform seamlessly integrates with your existing systems. Focused on labor planning, inventory workflow, human-robotics interaction, and space utilization, we streamline operations, reducing travel and inventory handling while maximizing OTIF rates and labor efficiency. With prescriptive analytics driving insights, our clients harness the power to enhance efficiencies and generate value across their supply chains. Reach out to us at info@autoscheduler.ai for more information.

About Softeon

Softeon is a WMS provider focused exclusively on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment operations. For over two decades now, we have been helping our customers succeed. Investing in R&D enables us to develop software to solve the most complex warehouse challenges. Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn’t have to settle for a one-size-fits-all all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.Softeon.com.

