Surgent Knowledge Summit Offers Premium CPE Courses for Accounting and Tax Professionals

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, is excited to announce the inaugural Surgent Knowledge Summit, a series of exclusive, live events celebrating International Accounting Week. The Knowledge Summit will provide accounting and tax professionals with valuable, premium content designed to enhance their expertise and support their ongoing professional development.

This event will feature a variety of insightful sessions aimed at helping attendees earn essential continuing professional education (CPE) credits while staying up to date with the latest industry trends and practices.

“At Surgent, we believe that continuous learning is the key to staying competitive in today’s fast-paced accounting and tax landscape,” said Liz Kolar, executive vice president of Surgent. “The Surgent Knowledge Summit is our commitment to helping professionals not only meet their CPE requirements but also stay informed on the latest industry trends and technologies.”

The Surgent Knowledge Summit features sessions led by industry experts and covers critical topics like the future of financial reporting, the impacts of artificial intelligence (AI) on accounting, post-election tax policy changes and much more. Below is the calendar of events, showcasing the diverse range of sessions that will be held during the summit.

“The Surgent Knowledge Summit offers unparalleled access to exclusive content delivered by top industry experts,” Kolar said. “From the latest AI developments to crucial tax updates following the 2024 elections, our courses are designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in this dynamic industry.”

Surgent Knowledge Summit Events

Thursday, Nov. 7

AICPA and Surgent Panel on the CPA Exam and State of the Industry

We kick off the summit with a free webinar at noon ET featuring a panel discussion on the CPA exam and the state of the accounting industry. Liz Kolar will join Mike Decker and Joe Maslott from the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA) to discuss the recent CPA exam overhaul, industry trends and what lies ahead for 2025 and beyond.

Free Premium CPE: Weekly Expert Hour Webinar

Later that afternoon, join Washington insider Ken Kies and Surgent instructor Mike Tucker for Surgent CPE’s exclusive free Weekly Expert Hour on how the 2024 election results may shape tax policies. They will explore potential changes to tax legislation and expiring provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This premium CPE course will be held 2-3 p.m. ET and attendees will earn one CPE credit.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Mark Your Calendars: Surgent's Most Exciting Annual Event Is Coming!

In celebration of International Accounting Day Surgent will be offering its biggest sale of the year.

Tax Preparation for Accountants

Join Surgent Income Tax School at 3 p.m. ET for a free webinar: How Accounting Firms Can Increase Revenue with Tax Prep. Surgent's team of industry experts will share strategies on using tax preparation services to boost revenue and client retention.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

The Surgent Knowledge Summit will kick into high gear with a day dedicated to the future of accounting and auditing with cutting-edge webinars, including:

What A&A Pros Need to Know About Blockchain, Bitcoin, and Digital Assets (BBD2) with Jack Castonguay will explore the impact of blockchain, Bitcoin and digital assets on accounting practices. Attendees will learn about the regulatory challenges, reporting standards and key accounting complexities related to these emerging technologies. This course will be held 9-11 a.m. ET and attendees will earn two CPE credits.

with Jack Castonguay will explore the impact of blockchain, Bitcoin and digital assets on accounting practices. Attendees will learn about the regulatory challenges, reporting standards and key accounting complexities related to these emerging technologies. This course will be held 9-11 a.m. ET and attendees will earn two CPE credits. Innovating Accounting: The Impact of AI, Automation and Blockchain on Financial Reporting and Auditing (AAB1) with Eric Cohen, owner of Cohen Computer Consulting and co-founder of XBRL. This webinar will cover how AI, automation and blockchain are transforming financial reporting and audit. This course will be 11 a.m.-noon ET and attendees will earn one CPE credit.

with Eric Cohen, owner of Cohen Computer Consulting and co-founder of XBRL. This webinar will cover how AI, automation and blockchain are transforming financial reporting and audit. This course will be 11 a.m.-noon ET and attendees will earn one CPE credit. CFOs as Leaders of Organizational Change (CFO1) will feature a panel facilitated by Cory Ng, Surgent’s accounting and auditing content developer, and will include Avia Yudalevich and Landon Cortenbach, two leading CFOs from diverse industries. This program will discuss how CFOs are driving innovation and navigating economic challenges. This course will be held 1-2 p.m. ET and attendees will earn one CPE credit.

will feature a panel facilitated by Cory Ng, Surgent’s accounting and auditing content developer, and will include Avia Yudalevich and Landon Cortenbach, two leading CFOs from diverse industries. This program will discuss how CFOs are driving innovation and navigating economic challenges. This course will be held 1-2 p.m. ET and attendees will earn one CPE credit. The Threat and Opportunity to Accounting Posed by Generative AI and Other Emerging Technologies (GEN1) with Dr. Sean Stein Smith, associate professor at Lehman College; Jack Castonguay, Surgent vice president of learning and development; and James Madison University associate professor, Dr. Nicole Wright, will explore how AI and emerging technologies are reshaping audit functions by automating tasks like data analysis and fraud detection. It will also address challenges related to ethics, data security and the evolving role of auditors in the AI-driven landscape. This course will be held 2-3 p.m. ET and attendees will earn one CPE credit.

with Dr. Sean Stein Smith, associate professor at Lehman College; Jack Castonguay, Surgent vice president of learning and development; and James Madison University associate professor, Dr. Nicole Wright, will explore how AI and emerging technologies are reshaping audit functions by automating tasks like data analysis and fraud detection. It will also address challenges related to ethics, data security and the evolving role of auditors in the AI-driven landscape. This course will be held 2-3 p.m. ET and attendees will earn one CPE credit. Quarterly Update: The FASB, AICPA, SEC, and PCAOB (QFA2) with Jack Castonguay and Cory Ng will cover new FASB, SEC, and PCAOB standards. This session provides an overview of key updates from the FASB, SEC and PCAOB. Attendees will learn about recent changes to accounting standards and auditing regulations, including new standards and guidance, and their impact on financial reporting. This course will be held 3-5 p.m. ET and attendees will earn two CPE credits.



Thursday, Nov. 14

The Knowledge Summit continues with a day dedicated to the tax industry and how the 2024 presidential and congressional elections will impact the profession. Here is a rundown of the CPE webinars that Surgent has planned for the day:

2024 Tax Changes and Year-end Planning Opportunities (YT24) featuring Surgent instructor Mike Tucker; Shannon Retzke Smith, a partner in the international law firm Withers Bergman; and Lance Weiss, a CPA and member of SFW Partners, LLC in St. Louis; will cover the key 2024 tax law changes and their implications for year-end planning. Attendees will gain valuable insights into new tax strategies and opportunities to optimize their tax positions before the end of the year. This course will be held 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET and attendees will earn four CPE credits.

featuring Surgent instructor Mike Tucker; Shannon Retzke Smith, a partner in the international law firm Withers Bergman; and Lance Weiss, a CPA and member of SFW Partners, LLC in St. Louis; will cover the key 2024 tax law changes and their implications for year-end planning. Attendees will gain valuable insights into new tax strategies and opportunities to optimize their tax positions before the end of the year. This course will be held 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET and attendees will earn four CPE credits. How Our Economy and Markets Perform in Election Years (ELY2) will feature David Peters, founder and owner of Peters Tax Preparation & Consulting in Richmond, Va., and financial advisor for Peters Financial, LLC. This course will look at the economic cycle and the effect of election years. It will examine how certain key investments have performed, examine why this year is unique and look at how major tax policy changes affect our economy. This course will be held 1-3 p.m. ET and attendees will earn two CPE credits.

will feature David Peters, founder and owner of Peters Tax Preparation & Consulting in Richmond, Va., and financial advisor for Peters Financial, LLC. This course will look at the economic cycle and the effect of election years. It will examine how certain key investments have performed, examine why this year is unique and look at how major tax policy changes affect our economy. This course will be held 1-3 p.m. ET and attendees will earn two CPE credits. Post-election Coverage of Potential Tax Changes and Planning Strategies (PEL2) with Mike Tucker, Ken Kies, Lance Weiss and Ed Renn, of counsel at the international tax law firm Withers Bergman, will examine potential tax law changes following the recent election. This course will explore how shifts in tax policy may impact individuals and businesses, offering strategies to adapt and plan for potential legislative changes. Participants will learn to navigate the evolving tax landscape. This course will be held 3-5 p.m. ET and attendees will earn two CPE credits.



Friday, Nov. 15

Mock CPA Exam

The Surgent Knowledge Summit concludes with a free virtual mock CPA exam facilitated by Michael Matthews, director of state society partnerships at Surgent. This online event will allow CPA candidates to practice CPA exam questions, pinpoint their strengths and identify areas that need extra attention before their exam day. By simulating the actual exam, candidates will gain the confidence and insights needed to improve their performance. Plus, they will receive detailed feedback to guide them through their final stages of preparation. The mock exam will be at 3 p.m. ET and is open to the public.

