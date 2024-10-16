[Latest Published] Automotive HVAC System Market Demand, Growth, Industry Outlook Report and is Expected to reach 34.81 Bn to 2032

Global Automotive HVAC System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Evaporator, Compressor, Condenser, Receiver-drier, Expansion Valve, and Others), Technology (Automatic, Manual), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle) And Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and South America), Global Economy Insights, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast (2024-2032).

Gondia, India, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Automotive HVAC System Market size was valued at US$ 19.18 Billion in 2023 and is poised to grow from US$ 20.49 billion in 2024 to US$ 34.81 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.85% in the forecast period (2024-2032).

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report: https://www.intellectualmarketinsights.com/download-sample/IMI-008199

Market Overview (2024-2032):





Vital component of the automotive industry the global market for automotive HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems which is essential for maintaining passenger comfort and safety in cars across the globe. The HVAC system has advanced to satisfy a variety of consumer demands and regulatory requirements, much as automobiles have progressed from simple transportation instruments to complex technology platforms.

To provide passengers with thermal comfort and air quality management, the primary function of an automobile HVAC system is to regulate the interior environment. The primary parts of this system, which regulates the interior temperature and humidity levels of the car, are compressors, condensers, evaporators, and refrigerants. Comfort and the whole driving experience are directly impacted by these components' efficacy, particularly in inclement weather.

Buy this report: https://www.intellectualmarketinsights.com/checkout/IMI-008199?currency=2

Because of consumer desire for increased comfort, energy economy, and environmental sustainability, car HVAC systems have historically witnessed substantial technological breakthroughs. With less energy and emissions, more accurate temperature control is now possible thanks to advancements in compressor technologies including electric and variable displacement compressors. Improving system responsiveness is the incorporation of sophisticated sensors and actuators, which modify HVAC settings in response to outside weather and passenger preferences.

Initiatives from regulatory bodies to improve fuel economy and lower greenhouse gas emissions also have an impact on the vehicle HVAC business. Stricter emission regulations have prompted the use of environmentally friendly refrigerants and the creation of more energy-efficient HVAC system designs. For electric and hybrid vehicles, manufacturers are increasingly concentrating on aerodynamic designs and lightweight materials to reduce energy consumption and increase vehicle range.

Smart HVAC technology have also been used due to consumer preferences for customisable comfort features. Voice-activated controls, touchscreen interfaces, and connectivity options that enable remote operation via mobile devices are some examples of these. In addition to becoming more personalised, these features improve convenience and accommodate a wide range of lifestyle and demographic choices.

Market Dynamics: Market Drivers-

Increasing Consumer Demand for Comfort and Convenience Features

Growing consumer demand for comfort and convenience features in automotive HVAC systems represents an increasing tendency towards enjoyable and customised driving experiences. When selecting vehicles Modern consumers Set priorities Comfort is an important factor and look for features like improved climate control, calm designs, and smooth temperature management.

Due to lifestyles that increasingly blur the lines between travels, work, and play driving automakers to develop innovative HVAC systems through innovation. These include features like dual-zone climate control, heated and air-conditioned seats, and sensors for air quality that adjusts to changing environmental factors and personal preferences.

Automobile manufacturers must integrate these advanced HVAC systems as customer expectations for comfort rise in order to fulfil market needs and set themselves apart in a crowded market. Cutting-edge HVAC systems play an essential role in improving overall driving satisfaction and appeal of a brand and this trend is further improved by the growing influence of luxury and premium vehicle segments.

Stringent Regulatory Requirements for Emission Reduction

The automotive industry's approach to environmental sustainability is significantly shaped by the strict legal requirements for emission reduction. Concerns about climate change and public health are causing governments all over the world to impose ever-tougher regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance air quality. Automakers are required by these requirements to lower the carbon footprint of their vehicles by implementing engine efficiency and pollution control technology breakthroughs, which includes improving automobile HVAC systems.

These standards mandate the use of energy-efficient components and environmentally friendly refrigerants in the automobile HVAC industry. HVAC systems that optimise energy consumption and reduce the environmental impact of refrigerants are the focus of manufacturers. To increase efficiency and lower emissions, this calls for the employment of technology like electric compressors and better insulation materials.

Adherence to these strict guidelines not only guarantees legal compliance but also improves a company's standing and ability to compete in the international market. In order to comply with these regulations and meet consumer demands for performance and comfort, automakers are spending more money on R&D. Innovation in automobile HVAC systems is going to be essential to accomplishing sustainability targets and influencing the direction of vehicle design and production as policies change.

Get Methodology of this report: https://www.intellectualmarketinsights.com/methodologies/IMI-008199

Market Opportunities-

Expansion of Automotive Markets in Emerging Economies

For the global HVAC industry, the expansion of automotive markets in emerging economies presents significant opportunities, the demand for automobiles is increasing As countries in regions like Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa experience rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and improving infrastructure. A growing middle class, increased urbanisation rates, and improved infrastructure are all contributing factors to this rise, which is raising the need for sophisticated automotive technologies like HVAC systems and increasing the number of people owning vehicles.

Manufacturers are ready to make money on these opportunities by introducing affordable and technologically advanced HVAC solutions customised to local preferences and environmental conditions. Also, as automakers look to gain an established position and satisfy a range of customer needs, the growth of these regions' automotive marketplaces presents an ideal environment for innovation and market share. This trend promotes industrial progress and economic development in developing nations in addition to helping the automotive HVAC markets expand globally.

Market Restraining Factors-

Complex Integration Challenges in Modern Vehicle Architectures

Modern vehicle architectures present difficult integration problems that present significant challenges for the automotive HVAC industry. HVAC system integration gets more difficult when cars get more advanced amenities like electric and hybrid powertrains, autonomous driving capabilities, and connected features. HVAC systems in modern vehicles must interact with other on-board electronics and sensors in an easy way, maximise available space, and maintain the vehicle's appearance.

Further complicating HVAC integration the move towards lightweight materials and aerodynamic designs requiring innovative solutions to minimize weight and maximize efficiency without compromising performance. Maintaining reliability and compatibility across various vehicle platforms frequently necessitates considerable testing and certification, which automakers and HVAC suppliers must contend with while balancing these technical needs with consumer desires for increased comfort and energy efficiency. For delivering next-generation HVAC systems that meet the changing demands of contemporary cars and drivers it is essential that these integration issues be successfully resolved.

Major Key Players of The Market-

Denso Corporation

Hanon Systems

Highly Marelli

Japan Climate Systems Corporation

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Mahle GmbH

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Sanden Corporation

Sensata Technologies Inc.

Valeo

Get Discount on this report: https://www.intellectualmarketinsights.com/methodologies/IMI-008199

Countries focusing on this report:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Switzerland

Belgium

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Netherland

Turkey

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

Australia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Japan

China

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico

Argentina

Peru

Colombia

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

South Africa

Rest Of MEA

Key Industry Developments-

In October 2023 , Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) completed the acquisition of 100% of Concentric, LLC, a top provider of industrial power solutions in North America, from OnPoint Group on October 2.

, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) completed the acquisition of 100% of Concentric, LLC, a top provider of industrial power solutions in North America, from OnPoint Group on October 2. In July 2023, Marelli introduced a new Thermal Management Module (iTMM) designed for electric vehicles, integrating e-powertrain, battery, and cabin thermal circuits into a single component. This innovation improved vehicle performance, safety, and range by up to 20%.

Marelli introduced a new Thermal Management Module (iTMM) designed for electric vehicles, integrating e-powertrain, battery, and cabin thermal circuits into a single component. This innovation improved vehicle performance, safety, and range by up to 20%. In May 2023, Hanon Systems, a South Korean company specializing in automotive HVAC and thermal management, announced intentions to invest $40 million in building a new factory in Bulloch County, Georgia. The facility will produce HVAC components for vehicles, supporting Hyundai's electric vehicle manufacturing efforts.

Segmentation Analysis-

The market scope is segmented because of by Component, by Technology, by Vehicle Type.

By Component

Based on the Component of the market is segmented into Evaporator, Compressor, Condenser, Receiver-drier, Expansion Valve, and Others.

In the automotive HVAC system market Compressors dominate the market which playing an important role in pressurizing refrigerants to facilitate cooling and heating functions across vehicles. Their importance comes from the growing need for advanced HVAC systems, especially in electric and hybrid cars that need reliable and efficient parts. The market is growing due to technological improvements that aim to reduce energy consumption, improve compressor efficiency, and minimise environmental effect. To improve performance and adaptability to diverse weather conditions. Major companies are making significant investments in innovative compressor technologies including variable displacement compressors. Hanon systems announced on January 29, 2024, that their Portugal facility has produced over 500,000 CO2 (R744) electronic compressors for EV heat pumps, primarily utilized in Volkswagen's electric vehicles to improve heating efficiency and extend driving range.

By Technology

Based on the Technology of the market is segmented into Automatic, Manual.

In the automotive HVAC industry automated systems hold the largest market share, they are designed to control cabin temperature and airflow independently reducing the need for frequent manual adjustments by drivers or passengers. These systems continuously monitor and optimize climate conditions to offer the best possible comfort and energy efficiency, achieve this by using sensors and advanced control algorithms. Convenience and improved comfort features are the main reasons that consumers are choosing automatic HVAC systems in vehicles. Manufacturers are integrating these technologies into vehicles in order to satisfy customer requests and set themselves apart in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

By Vehicle Type

Based on the Vehicle Type of the market is segmented into Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle.

Due to its huge production and sales volumes globally as well as a growing need of consumers for convenience and personal comfort, the passenger car category leads the industry. Advanced technologies including air quality monitors, automated temperature adjustments, and dual or tri-zone climate controls are being implemented by automakers to improve passenger car HVAC systems and increase passenger comfort. Because of increasing fuel economy and pollution laws, as well as growing consumer demands for luxury and comfort, automakers are incorporating advanced HVAC technologies into passenger cars. The need for advanced automobile HVAC systems is also growing because of increasing disposable income and urbanisation, especially in developing nations.

Regional Analysis-

The study offers a thorough examination of significant regional marketplaces, including North America (United States and Canada), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others), and the Middle East and Africa. According to the report, Asia Pacific stands as the largest regional market for automotive HVAC systems.

Due to increasing automotive production and sales across its countries Asia Pacific leads the market. An increasing middle class, rising disposable incomes, and the region's fast urbanisation are all contributing to the region's growing need for passenger cars with innovative HVAC systems. Advanced HVAC technologies are being advanced because of the notable presence of major car manufacturers and suppliers as well as increased spending in automotive research and development. Government initiatives promoting the use of electric and hybrid vehicles, among other things, purpose to increase market share for automotive HVAC systems. Also, consumers' raised awareness of comfort and air quality is driving their demand for vehicles with better HVAC systems. Valeo opened its latest facility in Kanda, Japan, in April 2023. The plant specialises in producing active grille shutters and innovative HVAC systems to improve vehicle energy efficiency and passenger comfort. Valeo Thermal Systems, the facility's operator, places an extreme value on environment by using recycled materials and creative designs.

Points Covered in the Report-

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. This report analysed 5 years data history and forecast.

The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

Key Questions-

How much the global Automotive HVAC System Market valued?

Which region has the largest share in 2024 for the global Automotive HVAC System Market?

What are the driving factors for the market?

Which is the leading segment in the global market?

What are the major players in the market?

Research Scope of the Market-

Historic year: 2019- 2022

Base year: 2023

Forecast: 2024 to 2032

Representation of Market revenue in USD Million

Access The Full Report Here: https://intellectualmarketinsights.com/report/automotive-hvac-system-market-size-and-share-analysis/imi-008199

About US:

IMIR® Market Research Pvt Ltd.

Intellectual Market Insights Research (IMIR) is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides both syndicated and customized research reports, and consulting services. We are recognized for delivering actionable insights and credible reports across a wide range of sectors, including Semiconductor, Aerospace, Automation, Agriculture, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Chemicals and Materials, and nearly every other field, encompassing an extensive array of subdomains. Our mission is to generate value for our clients through our dependable and precise reports.

IMIR provides top-notch quality research and detailed analysis to our clients. Our market research studies, which focus on products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Website: https://www.intellectualmarketinsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Mr. Smit Patel

Email: smit@intellectualmarketinsights.com

Corporate Sales: sales@intellectualmarketinsights.com

Managing Director: Digvijay Chakravarty Email: Digvijay.c@intellectualmarketinsights.com Call us: +1 (814) 487 8486, +919764079503

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.