Move Health Acquires Fountain Wellness and Enters into Medical Spa and Longevity Industry

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Move Health Holdings Corp. (“Move Health”), a national primary and allied healthcare company, has today announced the acquisition of Fountain Wellness, multidisciplinary healthcare clinic and medical spa, located in the Lower Mainland, BC.



“We are delighted to welcome the Fountain Wellness team to Move Health,” said Gary Prihar, Chair & CEO, Move Health. “Their licensed and registered practitioners offer a comprehensive range of healthcare services including chiropractic, physiotherapy, kinesiology, clinical counseling and occupational health. Additionally, Fountain Wellness is a significant brand in the medical spa industry and signals Move Health’s entry into a new and complimentary business segment in med spa and longevity services,” continued Prihar.

Fountain Wellness’s medical spa services are administered by industry experts who use the latest methods and technologies to provide a multitude of skincare and body treatments including IV treatments, Botox, dermal and lip fillers, platelet rich plasma (PRP), body sculpting, chemical peels, acne treatment, dermaplaning, microdermabrasion, LED light therapy and laser hair treatments.

“Fountain Wellness provides a differentiated platform for injectors and aestheticians, making them an employer-of-choice for top talent,” continued Prihar. “Together, with our dedicated employees and valued partners, we are committed to building a preeminent client experience and believe we have the right team to deliver on our commitment as Canada’s most accessible and inclusive provider of holistic healthcare,” concluded Prihar.

This news comes after the recent announcement of Move Health’s strategic expansion into mental health services in September 2024.

About Move Health

Move Health Holdings Corp. is a Canadian leader in holistic healthcare, offering 24/7 virtual primary care, comprehensive mental health support services, medicinal cannabis education and prescriptions and comprehensive, in-person allied health services such as physiotherapy, chiropractic, registered massage therapy, kinesiology, acupuncture and more. With over 70 locations and 300+ healthcare professionals, the company integrates cutting-edge technology with a patient-first approach. Move Health is committed to ensuring Canadians have access to high-quality, accessible care that addresses their full spectrum of health and wellness needs. For more information, visit www.movehealthholdings.com



About Fountain Wellness

Fountain Wellness is a multidisciplinary healthcare clinic dedicated to providing comprehensive therapy and medical care. With a team of practitioners from diverse healthcare fields, the clinic offers a holistic approach to health and wellness that extends beyond pain management. Serving the communities of Delta and Surrey, Fountain Wellness is committed to promoting overall fitness and well-being through integrated care. Patients receive personalized treatment plans in a collaborative environment, ensuring the highest level of care for their healing and long-term health. For more information visit, www.fountainwellness.ca

