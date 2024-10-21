SBAM launches certification for veteran-owned small businesses with NVBDC

Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Small Business Association of Michigan today announced a new certification tailored to assist veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran small businesses. In partnership with the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) , this certification aims to boost the visibility, credibility, and growth potential of veteran-owned businesses throughout Michigan.“This certification allows us to support Michigan veterans and their business endeavors,” said Michelle Beebe, Chief Revenue Officer of SBAM. “Through this certification, we hope to give small, veteran-owned businesses the recognition and credibility they deserve.”Michigan is home to a robust community of veteran entrepreneurs contributing to the state’s economy. The certification offers a significant advantage by giving veteran small business owners access to increased contracting opportunities, specialized resources, and recognition in both government and private sectors.To qualify, businesses must be at least 51% owned and operated by a veteran or service-disabled veteran. The application process is available through the NVBDC, and further detailed requirements and qualifications can be found on the SBAM website.“We strongly encourage all eligible veterans to pursue this certification,” said Beebe. “By exploring this opportunity and its benefits, veteran-owned businesses can take important steps toward growth and long-term success.”To learn more about this certification opportunity, visit https://www.sbam.org/certification-of-service-disabled-and-veteran-owned-businesses/ The Small Business Association of Michigan focuses solely on serving the needs of Michigan’s small business community through advocacy, collaboration and buying power.Today they serve over 32,000 members in all 83 counties of Michigan. To learn more about SBAM, visit: https://www.sbam.org/why-join-sbam SBAM is located in Lansing, just one block from the Capitol.Contact: Laura Biehl, Resch Strategieslaura@reschstrategies.comAbout NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Find out how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.FIND US | LIKE US | FOLLOW US | JOIN US: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and RallyPoint

