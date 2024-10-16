EyeCon 2024 announces the recipients of the prestigious Visionary in Eye Care Resident Recognition Award program

This award program recognizes eye health care professionals and their achievements and contributions during their residency programs

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ophthalmology Times®, Optometry Times® and Modern Retina® are thrilled to announce the winners of the Visionary in Eye Care Resident Recognition Award program. The award ceremony was held during the 2024 EyeCon event Sept. 27-28, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



EyeCon is a premier CE/CME event in the field of ophthalmology and optometry, dedicated to showcasing the latest advancements in eye care. This annual conference gathers top professionals from across the nation and serves as a dynamic platform for exchanging innovative research, practical strategies and updates on cutting-edge treatments. EyeCon provides education in areas such as anterior and posterior segment, glaucoma, imaging technology and emerging therapies. The event ensures that attendees remain at the forefront of the ever-evolving landscape of eye care.

The Visionary in Eye Care Resident Recognition Award program celebrates the outstanding achievements of residents in the field of eye care across three categories: Best in Ophthalmology, Best in Optometry and Best in Retina. This prestigious award honors residents who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation and leadership in advancing patient care and research. A distinguished panel of experts meticulously reviews the nominees based on their contributions in education, research and patient care.

The recipients of the 2024 Visionary in Eye Care Resident Recognition Awards are:

Best in Optometry – Khanh Hoang, O.D., Omni Eye Services of Atlanta

Best Ophthalmology – Anupam Garg, M.D., Ph.D., Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins

Best in Retina – Shail P. Patel, M.D., Nassau University Medical Center

Congratulations to Dr. Hoang, Dr. Garg and Dr. Patel! Their leadership within their residency programs, contributions within eye care education and research and advancement in patient care have not gone unnoticed.

Last year’s winners were Moon Jeong Lee, M.D. (Best in Ophthalmology), Julie Song, O.D., FAAO, FSLS (Best in Optometry), and Marta Stevanovic, M.D., MSc (Best in Retina). If interested, access their written articles below.

The impact of vision loss on aging: A glaucoma fellow’s perspective – by Moon Jeong Lee, M.D. and Sheryl Stevenson

Inside the overlap between scleral lenses and dry eye – Julie Song, O.D., FAAO, FSLS

The future of retina care – Marta Stevanovic, M.D., MSc

For more information and to register for EyeCon 2025, please visit the event page.

About Ophthalmology Times

Ophthalmology Times is a physician-driven media brand and leading publication dedicated to providing timely, accurate content on the latest advancements in surgery, clinical diagnosis, drug therapy, imaging, device technology and cell and gene therapy. Through its print, digital and event platforms, it serves as a critical resource for ophthalmologists, offering tools and knowledge to enhance patient care and address key issues in the field. Ophthalmology Times aims to elevate eye health from doctor to patient and fosters communication within the ophthalmic community to share insights, discoveries and management strategies.

About Optometry Times

Optometry Times, crafted by optometrists for optometrists, is a leading resource dedicated to advancing the practice of optometry and enhancing patient care through comprehensive cutting-edge updates. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, it provides tailored content for optometrists at every career stage, from new graduates to experienced practitioners. Through its publications, digital platforms and educational initiatives, Optometry Times empowers professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to remain at the forefront of the field and deliver optimal patient outcomes.

About Modern Retina

Modern Retina is the leading authority in retinal care, research and innovation. With a firm commitment to clinical excellence and scholarly research, it provides retina specialists and surgeons with the latest advancements, pioneering research and expert insights to elevate the practice of retinal medicine and enhance patient outcomes. As a hub of retinal education and thought leadership, Modern Retina leverages its publications, digital platforms and educational initiatives to keep retinal professionals informed of the latest developments in diagnostics, treatments and surgical techniques, fostering progress and innovation in retinal health.

