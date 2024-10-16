Maine Department of Education Provides Free Professional Learning Opportunities Through the Pine Project

The Pine Project. This first-in-the-nation Maine DOE initiative aims to foster inclusive school environments by helping readers to explore themes of immigration, diversity, and belonging.

The Pine Project’s “I’m Your Neighbor” Welcoming Library Book Shelf

In September, every school administrative unit (SAU) in Maine received a Welcoming Library: Pine Collection, made up of 30 picture books that reflect the diverse experiences of immigrant families and their children. Embedded in these books are social-emotional learning (SEL) discussion questions that educators can refer to when facilitating impactful classroom conversations. Alongside the library, The Pine Project also offers a professional learning series, which features self-guided training for educators on how to use these books to teach critical skills like self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship building, and responsible decision-making.

The Pine Project professional learning modules follow the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL) framework. Educators are encouraged to engage with the modules sequentially, taking time for reflection, deeper thinking, and personal engagement before advancing to the next module. The training focuses on key themes like identity, agency, belonging, collaborative problem-solving, and curiosity, featuring insights from leading Maine educators, as well as immigrant and first-generation authors.

You can access The Pine Project’s free professional learning modules here.

Melanie Junkins, Multilingual and Bilingual Education Specialist with the Maine DOE, and Kirsten Cappy of I’m Your Neighbor Books are leading The Pine Project. Content creators include lead educator Michelle Amato, consulting educator Melissa Guerrette, and project assistants Ange Ishimwe and Dhananji Rathnayake. Other team members are Michelle Amato, Aris Ayala Cruz, Dezh Azaad, Abusana Micky Bondo, Xavier Botana, Kirsten Cappy, Leonarda Carranza, Louise El Yaafouri, Melissa Guerrette, Ange Ishimwe, Terry Catasús Jennings, Francie Latour, Anne Sibley O’Brien, Muon Thi Van, Andrea Wang, and M.O. Yuksel.

The Pine Project represents a significant advancement in promoting equity and understanding in Maine schools. Educators are encouraged to fully utilize these resources, revisiting unfamiliar topics as needed and exploring the concepts further using the available online tools.

The Pine Project is part of Maine’s Whole Student Pandemic response and was developed through Federal Emergency Relief Funding. Visit the Maine DOE website to learn more.