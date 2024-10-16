IZEA Earns Multiple Comparably Awards for Benefits, Work-Life Balance, and Employee Happiness

Company Recognized for Exceptional Employee Experience and Workplace Culture

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of services, technology, and data for the Creator Economy, today announced that it has been recognized by Comparably in the categories of Happiest Employees, Best Company Perks & Benefits, and Best Company Work-Life Balance. Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring platform.



The awards are based on anonymous employee feedback submitted on Comparably.com.

“Our people are the driving force behind IZEA’s success, and their well-being is a top priority,” said Patrick Venetucci, CEO of IZEA. “We are proud to receive these recognitions, which reflect our commitment to a workplace that fosters both personal fulfillment and professional growth.”

“I’m thrilled to have joined a company that clearly prioritizes its people,” said Kerry Griffin, IZEA’s recently named Chief Talent Officer. “The culture here is deeply rooted in employee well-being and growth, and I’m eager to help build on this strong foundation as we continue to support and empower our team.”

If you’re driven by the Creator Economy and want to help brands and creators collaborate in meaningful ways, apply to join the IZEA team at izea.com/company/careers .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Nicole O’Hara IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: pr@izea.com

