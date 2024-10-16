Mountain America Named a Top Workplace by The Salt Lake Tribune

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union has been ranked 4th out of 154 workplaces and is the highest-ranked financial institution to receive a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by The Salt Lake Tribune. This award is based on feedback from employees, collected through Energage, an independent employee engagement technology partner. The Salt Lake Tribune recently announced the rankings.



“Achieving the Top Workplace status for 2024 is a testament to the dedication and enthusiasm of our teams,” said Trent Savage, chief human resources officer at Mountain America. “We are committed to creating a workplace where team members feel valued and motivated. This award reflects our efforts to foster a culture of growth and development.”

Mountain America is committed to maintaining a high-quality workplace culture by emphasizing collaboration, innovation, and service excellence. This recognition showcases the dedication of our team members and their commitment to making the credit union an exceptional place to work.

“This award is a tribute to our dedicated team members who are the heart of Mountain America,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America. “Their feedback drives our continuous improvement and commitment to creating a workplace where everyone feels respected, supported, and empowered to succeed.”

The 2024 Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplaces award is based entirely on feedback from an employee engagement survey. The confidential survey measures various aspects of the employee experience, including respect, support, growth opportunities, and empowerment.

