TWO HILL FARRER PARTNERS NAMED TOP LABOR & EMPLOYMENT ATTORNEYS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partners Sean McLoughlin and Patrick Michela have been recognized in Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Leaders of Influence: Labor & Employment Attorneys 2024” special supplement. The attorneys selected for inclusion were chosen based on their demonstrated impact on the legal profession and on the Los Angeles community.“The leading employment attorneys and experts in the region have their finger on the ever-changing pulse of labor legislation, what changes have come to the labor law landscape in recent times, the new rules of hiring and firing, and the various trends that they have been tirelessly monitoring and managing for their clients,” states the publication. “In this special section we have gathered some of the very best labor and employment attorneys in the region. These are the lawyers you want in your corner in court.”Sean McLoughlin is a veteran employment litigator and labor lawyer exclusively representing management and employers. “During his 30 years of practice, McLoughlin has defended employers in courts and in arbitration against claims of unlawful discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, breach of contract, defamation, Labor Code violations, and unfair business practices,” states the feature. “His experience spans all stages of employment suits, from conducting prelitigation factual investigations to trial and appellate work.”“Litigator Patrick E. Michela practices in the area of general civil and business litigation, with an emphasis on employment defense,” states the publication. “Michela’s employment work involves litigation for small- and medium-sized companies in both state and federal courts, as well as arbitration before the American Arbitration Association. He has defended numerous class action lawsuits and representative actions under the California Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA).”

