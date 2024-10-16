Introductory Level Fly-Tying Programs Open for Registration 

CONTACT:

October 16, 2024

Concord, NH – Registration is now open for upcoming Let’s Go Fishing Program fly-tying classes. Autumn and winter classes will be held throughout the Granite State, from the North Country to Amherst, and will include a variety of hands-on opportunities for novice and intermediate participants to learn the techniques that will make the art of fly tying personally rewarding and exciting. The first class of the season will be held on November 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in North Conway. Please check back often for additional dates and locations of classes as they are added by visiting https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/AllEvents?EventTypeID=161&ClassActivity=20.

This November’s class will be led by master fly tier, author, and Let’s Go Fishing Instructor Scott Biron. “All participants will learn how to tie fly patterns that are commonly used in New Hampshire waters,” said Biron of this fall class. “Beginners will be introduced to the use of all the basic tools and materials necessary to tie flies, and attendees will also learn what each of the flies imitate,”

Preregistration for these free one-day workshops is required and is first-come, first-served. No experience is necessary. Participants need to be age 15 or older. All program materials and equipment will be provided.

Register today by visiting https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/AllEvents?EventTypeID=161&ClassActivity=20.

New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Let’s Go Fishing Program has taught thousands of children and adults to be safe, ethical, and successful anglers. Find out more by visiting www.fishnh.com/fishing/lgf-schedule.html. This program is federally funded through the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.