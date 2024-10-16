U.S. Hispanic Business Council Endorses Kidney Patient Act, Calls on Congress for Urgent Passage

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, many Americans suffering from End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) rely on a treatment called Phosphate Lowering Therapies (PLTs). PLT’s are an innovative and life-saving medicine that block the absorption of phosphorus, which can otherwise be lethal to those suffering from ESRD. Patients currently have access to these drugs, but that would change under the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) plan to add PLTs to the ESRD payment bundle by January 1, 2025. The Kidney PATIENT Act would instruct the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to delay adding oral-only PLTs to the ESRD payment bundle until 2027. Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) released the following statement on behalf of the organization:“Access to life-saving and advanced treatments for ESRD is critical for all Americans, but especially the Hispanic community. In fact, Hispanics are 60% more likely to develop type II diabetes, which leads to ESRD, and it is estimated that half of Hispanic children will develop Type II DIabetes in their lifetime. At the same time, 30% of those enrolled in Medicaid are Hispanic. Any change in how Medicaid provides access to ESRD-related medicines will directly and disproportionately impact Hispanics across the nation, and could cost lives.I urge congress to take immediate action and prevent this arbitrary disruption to lives of those suffering from ESRD. This is common-sense legislation that will ensure patients with severe kidney disease who are on dialysis can continue to receive quality health care.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC ​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

